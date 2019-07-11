Caserta Profiled in Gartner's Market Guide for Data & Analytics Service Providers

Caserta’s inclusion in the guide is a validation of an outstanding track record delivering innovative and resilient data and analytics solutions for clients.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2019 -- Gartner, the world's leading information technology research and advisory company, has named Caserta in its annual Market Guide for Data & Analytics Service Providers . The guide delivers in-depth and insightful market analysis on the data and analytics industry to its clients, allowing them to make informed decisions on their data partners."Gartner's Market Guide is a measure of the best-in-class data and analytics service providers. Caserta's inclusion is a testament to our strategic growth and client dedication," noted Joe Caserta, Caserta's Founder and President.In Gartner's Market Guide, Caserta is listed among other industry leaders for our experience in the financial services, healthcare, higher education, insurance, and media verticals as well as our expertise in governance, customer journey, finance, IT processes, and analytics. In addition, Caserta is noted for our wide range of services including data and analytics strategy, data architecture, data engineering, data governance, data warehousing , business intelligence, advanced analytics, and AI/ML."Caserta's inclusion Gartner's Market Guide for Data & Analytics Service Providers is a validation of our outstanding track record of delivering innovative and resilient data and analytics solutions for our clients," said Doug Laney, Principal, Data & Analytics Strategy. "Our ability to help business leaders envision and deliver on the economic potential of data is a real differentiator."About CasertaFor almost 20 years, Caserta has helped business and IT leaders transform their organizations by and through their data. Our strategic assessments with actionable roadmaps, innovative designs and architectures, and advanced implementations leverage the latest technologies and proven frameworks and methodologies.



