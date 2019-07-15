Arecont Vision Costar Positioned for Growth on 1st Anniversary of Launch

Arecont Vision Costar reaches 1st anniversary in July of 2019 Arecont Vision Costar, a Costar Technologies, Inc. company Costar Technologies, Inc. logo

Arecont Vision Costar focuses on delivery of the surveillance industry’s best customer experience

The leadership and team members of the new business unit have come together quickly and are already making a big contribution to Costar and to overall customer satisfaction.” — Jim Pritchett, President & CEO

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arecont Vision Costar , the leader in network-based video surveillance solutions, announces the 1st anniversary this month of its launch as a business unit of Texas-based Costar Technologies, Inc. The new company has committed itself to the delivery of the surveillance industry’s best customer experience and to fully addressing ongoing customer needs and requirements.“It’s been an exciting first year for Arecont Vision Costar,” said Shane Compton, Chief Engineering Officer, Costar Technologies, Inc., and General Manager, Arecont Vision Costar. “All aspects of the company are focused on the three main pillars of our business, which are Product Quality and Reliability, Customer Service and Support, and in delivering Innovation in everything we do.”The company marked its 1st anniversary with the launch of a new public website at https://arecontvisioncostar.com . Arecont Vision Costar launched on July 13th, 2018, following the acquisition of the product portfolio, patents, trademarks, and technology of the original Arecont Vision, LLC. A majority of the employees at time of acquisition moved to the new company, and Costar has been adding key personnel in executive leadership roles and across sales, development, operations, customer support, and other areas.Significant investment has been made in new technology to improve the customer experience and increase operational efficiency, including the implementation of a NetSuite ERP system, a Customer Support Portal powered Zendesk customer service software, an updated Partner Portal, and the new public website launched this week. Throughout this process, Arecont Vision Costar has been integrating and leveraging the wider resources of parent Costar.“Arecont Vision Costar is a key component of Costar’s ongoing strategic planning,” stated James Pritchett, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The leadership and team members of the new business unit have come together quickly and are already making a big contribution to Costar and to overall customer satisfaction. We expect the entire company will continue to grow and expand our business and manufacturing capabilities thanks in part to what has already been accomplished.”Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTC Markets: CSTI) is a publicly traded corporation headquartered in Coppell, Texas. Costar designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes a full range of products for the video surveillance and machine vision markets. In addition to Arecont Vision Costar, the company operates four other businesses - CohuHD Costar, Costar Video Systems, Innotech Security, and IVS Imaging. The combined Costar product portfolio consists of video surveillance system software, cameras, NVRs and recorders, monitors, lenses, cables, and other electronic accessories with manufacturing in the United States and around the world.Arecont Vision Costar expanded its corporate operations from a single headquarters and manufacturing facility in Glendale, California to three new locations over the past year. Many headquarters functions moved to a new Collaboration and Development center about one mile from the original facilities in Glendale. Manufacturing and warehousing operations were moved about 20 miles inland to the city of Duarte. When Costar added a new office facility located in Clovis in California’s Central Valley, Arecont Vision Costar opened a new Advanced Technology Center onsite. New showroom and demonstration facilities are also in planning.Arecont Vision Costar continues international operations from company facilities in Dubai, UAE. Both sales and field application engineering team members are located in regional locations around the world, backed by a network of authorized manufacturer’s sales representatives and partners.The Arecont Vision Costar Total Video Solution ™ continues as the premier offering of the one-year old business. The solution consists of a growing portfolio of world-class ConteraIPmegapixel cameras and Made in USA products that include award-winning MegaIPmegapixel cameras, advanced ConteraVMSvideo management system, cyber-secure ConteraWSweb services, and ConteraCMRcloud-managed video recorders. Company products are ONVIF compliant and feature advanced integration with 3rd party offerings through the Arecont Vision Costar MegaLab™ program.Arecont Vision Costar products are sold by a global network of authorized distributors, systems integrators, and security dealers. Learn more about Arecont Vision Costar online at https://www.arecontvisioncostar.com , by email at sales@arecontvision.com, or by calling +1.818.937.0700.# # #ABOUT ARECONT VISION COSTARArecont Vision Costar, LLC (AV Costar), a Costar Technologies, Inc. company (OTC Markets Group: CSTI), is the leading US-based manufacturer of high-performance IP cameras and video surveillance solutions. Launched in 2018, we are committed to providing the industry’s best customer experience, through outstanding customer service, product reliability, and innovation. We deliver the Total Video Solution, composed of our award-winning megapixel cameras (MegaIP& ConteraIP), advanced ConteraVMSvideo management system, cyber-secure ConteraWS(cloud-based web services), and ConteraCMR(cloud-managed video recorders) platforms for both local and cloud-based video surveillance.Most Arecont Vision Costar products are Made in USA. We support integration with leading 3rd party products via ONVIF compliance and go beyond via the Arecont Vision Costar MegaLab™.CAUTIONARY ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSYou should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws.EDITORIAL CONTACTJeff N Whitney / VP Marketing / Arecont Vision CostarPhone: +1.818.937.0700E-mail: jwhitney@arecontvision.comWeb: www.arecontvision.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arecont-vision



