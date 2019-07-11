Fat Dog Spirits Collaborates with Non-Profit Heroes Relief Inc. to Help Veterans in Need

FAT DOG SPIRITS

Proceeds from the sale of each bottle of Heroes Relief Premium Vodka will be donated to help better the lives of veterans and their families.

We are in the business of helping veterans and Fat Dog Spirits is in the business of making spirits and if we can collaborate and at the same time raise some funds, I think it’s a win.” — Carl Pallone

TAMPA, FL, USA, July 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fat Dog Spirits, LLC. (FAT DOG), parent of small batch craft distiller of the Nirvana Spirits brand (www.nirvanasprits.com) and Touch Vodka (www.touchvodka.com), has announced a joint collaboration with Heroes Relief, Inc., a Non-Profit that helps veterans and their families who have fallen on hard times.

Heroes Relief, Inc. and Fat Dog Spirits are working together to help our veterans and their families. Fat Dog has created a new product, Heroes Relief Premium Vodka, which was launched officially on July 4th. The product will be hitting stores, bars, clubs, and restaurants in Florida in the coming weeks. Proceeds from the sale of each bottle will be donated to Heroes Relief, Inc. and will help better the lives of veterans in need.

Dr. Ramcharran, a veteran of the US Army, serves on Heroes Reliefs board, was excited when Carl Pallone, founder and executive director of Heroes Relief, floated the idea of making a product that could be sold while donating the funds to Heroes Relief.

“We are always looking at finding out-of-the-box ways to help raise funds and awareness for our Veterans,” said Pallone. “We are in the business of helping veterans and Fat Dog Spirits is in the business of making spirits and if we can collaborate and at the same time raise some funds, I think it’s a win.”

Fat Dog Spirits and their distribution partner will focus on selling to the bars and restaurants close to military bases initially and to locations that have an affinity for our Armed Forces.

About FAT DOG SPIRITS

FAT DOG SPIRITS is a small batch craft distiller of the premium vodka brand TOUCH VODKA that includes Touch One, Artisan (made from honey), Key Lime, Orange and Grapefruit, as well as gin and moonshine brands and Nirvana Spirits.

Heroes Relief, Inc. Mission Statement:

“Our mission is to take care of the ones who took care of us. We are here to help Veterans in need as well as their family members, whether someone is in need of food, shelter, clothes, and/or something as simple as an outing, we will be there. We will strive to give as much as we can to all who served, as they gave all of themselves to us.”

For more information, contact Brian Hubbard, info@fatdogspirits.com, 813-252-4459 or Carl Pallone, carl.pallone@heroesreliefinc.com, 727-542-6317.





