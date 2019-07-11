Drink a Slice® at New Jersey’s Butterfly Watershed Festival

Blackberry Slice in Bottle

NEWTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Slice Ventures has announced that it will be selling and offering free samples of the new Slice® at the 2019 Watershed Butterfly Festival on Saturday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., located at 31 Titus Mill Road Pennington, NJ 08534.

The Butterfly Festival is the Watershed Institute’s largest annual educational event that focuses on the importance of maintaining a balance between humans and the natural world. The family-oriented day has grown to be a major regional event, attracting more than 3,000 visitors.

This year’s festival will feature a colorful tent where visitors can purchase the new Slice® in four flavors: Blackberry, Raspberry & Grapefruit, Mango & Pineapple and Apple & Cranberry. All flavors are certified USDA Organic.

Slice® has no added sugar, no stevia, no artificial sweeteners, and no artificial colors or caffeine. Slice is only 25 calories per can which is up to 80% fewer calories than most regular cans of soda.

The Watershed Institute is a member-supported non-profit organization dedicated to protecting and restoring clean water and healthy environments in central New Jersey. Proceeds from the event sustain work in environmental conservation, advocacy, science, and education. The Watershed welcomes visitors every summer to tour the Kate Gorrie Butterfly house, explore the insect zoo, meet butterfly stilt walkers, and other fun activities.

Joseph Gioconda, the Chairman of the Newtown, Pennsylvania-based company New Slice Ventures, said in a statement, “We are excited that our neighbors and friends will be able to drink a Slice at this great family-friendly event that demonstrates the importance of environmental education and clean water.”



