Cleargistix Partners with Avatar Systems to Bring Efficiency to Oilfield Companies

Cleargistix and Avatar Systems focused on helping oilfield companies utilize the power of digital information

USA, July 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FRISCO, TEXAS and MANDEVILLE, LOUISIANA – Avatar Systems, which develops oil and gas ERP solutions with over 1,000 client customers nationwide today announced a partnership with Cleargistix, a premier provider of digital field ticketing solutions for the oilfield. The partnership will focus on improving oilfield business processes by combining the companies’ powerful and intuitive solutions to improve information collection, processing and workflows in the oilfield.Cleargistix allows oilfield companies to digitally capture and manage a wide variety of billing, operations, payroll, safety, inspection and other information in an easy to use, cloud-based application. Combining this capability with Avatar’s powerful suite of oilfield software will provide companies, a seamless, digital flow of information from the field to the office.“A partnership with Avatar makes tremendous sense for Cleargistix,” said Steven Toups, Cleargistix President and CEO. “We look forward to working with Avatar to help oilfield companies digitally capture, process and manage their information from the field, increasing efficiency and providing cost savings. At a time when competition is forcing oilfield companies to examine each and every part of their businesses, having the right information in the hands of the right people at the right time is critical.”“Avatar is excited to partner with Cleargistix to extend the field to back office digital data flow directly into our solutions,” said Chuck Shreve, Avatar Systems President and CEO. “Cleargistix was an easy choice to provide such data flow and we look forward to providing this solution to our customer base and future customers. Today’s oilfield demands a clear path for data to flow seamlessly to specified users to enhance decision making and shorten approval processes.”###About Avatar Systems, Inc.Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, with branch offices in Midland and Tyler, Avatar provides ERP/accounting, land, production and Crude Oil Logistix software and computing infrastructure solutions for companies engaged in the petroleum exploration and production industry. Avatar has a growing customer base of over 1,000 customers for its Petroware, Integra Energy, OGAS and Avatar400 products for Microsoft Windows, IBM-iSeriesas well as SAAS subscribers utilizing its software as a service (SaaS) on-demand services. Avatar's products and services provide an excellent resource for critical information management requirements of the petroleum industry. Avatar also provides document imaging, workflow and business process management, as well as disaster recovery and remote backup services for all vertical markets.For more information, visit www.avatarsystems.net or email info@avatarsystems.netMedia contact:Kellie Williamskwilliams@avatarsystems.net972-720-1800About Cleargistix, LLCLocated in Mandeville, Louisiana, Cleargistix attacks the #1 enemy of efficiency and effectiveness in the oilfield, the paper service ticket. The Company’s Digital Field Ticketing Solution allows oilfield companies to digitally capture a wide variety of information in the field and to digitally route that information through any type of workflow, shortening cash cycles, improving efficiencies and providing real-time business intelligence.For more information, visit www.cleargistix.com or email info@cleargistix.com.Media contact:



