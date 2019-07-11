Adapt Software Announced as a Finalist in the 2019 IAMCP Global Partner-to-Partner Awards Program

Adapt software selected as Finalist in IAMCP International P2P Awards

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, July 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adapt Software India Pvt. Ltd. is delighted to be announced as an APAC finalist in the annual IAMCP (International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners) Global partner-to-partner (P2P) competition.

“This award is an important recognition of our P2P projects, where we partnered with other Microsoft Partners in different countries and geographies to deliver solutions built on Office365 and SharePoint. End customers could see more value delivered due to P2P collaboration. Adapt Software acted as their extended offshore team having deep knowledge for Office365 and SharePoint. One of the value proposition that Adapt brought to this partnership was to help other partners with pre-sales and technical solution support that clearly distinguished them from rest of the competition. Our 90% of annual revenues comes from P2P collaboration only and that too within Microsoft Partner ecosystem. Throughout all these years, there have been many learnings in terms of making P2P collaboration more fruitful and profitable,” said Ashish Kamotra, CEO of Adapt Software.

The IAMCP Member Awards Program

Launched in 2015, the IAMCP Awards Program is designed to encourage and recognize Association members for the outstanding, innovative and creative products and services they deliver through trusted P2P and channel relationships. Partners are invited to submit applications that identify the innovation, methods and new solutions they are co-creating to help customers compete, and include cloud computing, marketing innovation, collaboration and messaging, data analytics and business intelligence offerings.

Regions represented include APAC, EMEA, and Americas.



About IAMCP

The International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) is the leading independent global organization for business networking in the Microsoft partner eco-system, with 100+ chapters in over 40 countries around the world. IAMCP members represent the trusted, independent voice of the Microsoft partner community.

About ADAPT

ADAPT Software India is a Microsoft Gold Certified partner and ISO 9001:2008 certified company specializing in Office365 and SharePoint. Adapt has been delivering digital workplace solutions built on SharePoint and Office365 for more than a decade. Visit www.adapt-india.com for more details. Adapt also has a readymade Intranet and digital workplace called TITAN that simplifies Office365 and improves Office365 user adoption. For more details about TITAN, please visit www.titan4work.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.