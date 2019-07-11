Eco-friendly Pursuits at Green Globe Guldsmeden Hotels

Guldsmeden Hotels

Green Globe is the preferred sustainability certification for Guldsmeden Hotels in Europe.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --The name Guldsmeden Hotels is synonymous with cool Nordic style, warm and friendly surroundings and glorious bespoke four-poster beds. Eight of the chic, eco-boho hotels certified by Green Globe are located in Denmark, Norway, Germany and now Iceland.Green Globe is the preferred sustainability certification for Guldsmeden Hotels in Europe. Green Globe provides a complete management system and green ethical framework to guide the daily operations at individual properties. The hotel chain has progressively expanded its sustainable business to other countries outside of its native Denmark.Here is a quick peak of some of these exceptional green hotels and their individual personalities.DenmarkAarhus Guldsmen - This is where the whole Guldsmeden Hotels adventure originated in Guldsmedgade - Denmark, where bohemian, laid-back luxury meets the best organic food and drink, laying the cornerstone for the Guldsmeden concept and continued growth. Menus here as in all restaurants are planned according to seasonal produce available from organic suppliers.Bertrams Guldsmeden - is the smallest of the Guldsmeden Hotels in Copenhagen. The entire ground floor of Bertrams consists of cosy lounge areas, a café and quiet furnished courtyard garden. An adults only escape, the hotel combines elements from Asia with traditional Nordic features. A huge selection of restaurants and cafés, great shopping as well as cool and unusual art galleries and music venues and lovely parks are nearby. The breakfast buffet includes organic produce and locally baked bread.Babette Guldsmeden - Balinese-style furnishings, 4-poster beds and original artwork are featured in all Babette Guldsmeden rooms. Bistro-style cuisine made from organic, local produce is served in Babette’s Feast restaurant, which also has an organic wine and cocktail bar. The hotel is also home to the flagship store for Guldsmeden’s own eco-friendly I Love EcoEssentials range of organic toiletries that are complementary in guest rooms.Joining in 2019, Manon les Suites is the newest Green Globe member in Copenhagen. A stay at Manon les Suites is an unforgettable dream experience where bohemian luxury, breathtaking design and a festive atmosphere meets sustainable and superb food, drinks and service, The 87 suite property is a few minutes walk from the Copenhagen lakes, Tivoli gardens and city centre with gourmet-food markets, shops, restaurants and inner city parks close by.NorwayOslo Guldsmeden is the first Green Globe certified hotel in Norway. Along with its sister properties in Denmark, Oslo Guldsmeden is Gold Ø certified, the official Danish label for 90-100% organic produce. The hotel’s Norwegian menus focus on fresh, local, seasonal and organically certified produce to promote a healthy lifestyle even when guests are on the go. The hotel’s little herb garden also supplies herbs for the kitchen and a Love Food Hate Waste policy is upheld where any edible food is used as ingredients in dishes rather than being needlessly discarded.IcelandFirst certified by Green Globe in late 2018, Eyja Guldsmeden Hotel is located in the up-and-coming downtown Reykjavik area, offering views over the city and its signature mountain Esja. Eyja Guldsmeden - the first Green Globe certified property in Iceland - has 100% green energy, zero carbon emissions, geothermal water heating and is committed to sourcing local foods and supplies. A cosy place from which to set off and explore the awe inspiring natural scenery including mountain ranges, spectacular waterfalls and volcanic craters.View Green Globe’s interview with Linda Johannsdottir, Hotel Owner/Director of Eyja Guldsmeden for a closer look at the Icelandic lifestyle or enjoy watching the video of Icelandic home style cooking using geo-thermal energy at www.greenglobe.com You can learn more about Guldsmeden Hotels’ Sustainability Practices at www.guldsmedenhotels.com About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com



