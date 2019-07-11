Green Globe Awards Yellow Bird Hotel First Certification

Yellow Bird Hotel

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Yellow Bird is a chic and intimate boutique hotel located in St. Lawrence Gap, Barbados – an area famous for its fine restaurants, diverse accommodation and lively nightlife. All 22 spacious and fully-equipped studios and suites feature a private balcony with stunning views of St. Lawrence Bay.Green Globe recently awarded the Yellow Bird Hotel its inaugural certification.Geeta Chatrani, General Manager at the hotel said, “The Management and Staff of Yellow Bird Hotel are extremely proud to have received our Green Globe Certification. It has always been our wish to be a part of Green Globe in our efforts to be sustainable while we play our part to save the environment for future generations. Our grateful thanks to our Operations Manager Leah Gibson who worked diligently with the Green Globe team to achieve this milestone.”The award-winning oceanfront hotel received a complete facelift in 2015, choosing environmentally friendly LED lighting and air conditioning units for the renovations. In addition, dispensers were fitted in all guest bathrooms and as a result shampoo, conditioners and body wash are no longer purchased in individual containers thereby reducing waste volume.From July 1, 2018, the hotel took over the management of its in house restaurant, which was leased for the past 21 years. Management and Operations staff can now control the consumption of valuable resources by monitoring water, gas and electricity usage. The hotel also introduced an improved waste management strategy that eliminated the use of plastic straws, bags and cutlery and Styrofoam containers. These simple measures, part of the property’s long-term sustainability vision, will contribute toward the campaign in Barbados to ban all single use plastic by 2020.To encourage responsible choices in the community, guests receive a reusable bag as a Welcome Gift that can be used for grocery shopping at local supermarkets and conveniently doubles as a tote bag to carry towels and personal belongings to the beach.For further information please see www.yellowbirdbarbados.com View other Sustainability Initiatives at the hotel on the Green Globe Video at www.greenglobe.com About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com ContactGeeta ChatraniGeneral ManagerSt. Lawrence GapChrist ChurchBB15018BARBADOSP: 246 622 8444E: info@yellowbirdbarbados.comW: www.yellowbirdbarbados.com



