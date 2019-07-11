Logic20/20 Achieves Advanced Partner Status with Amazon Web Services

AWS is a top cloud provider with a suite of innovative products; Logic20/20 is continuing to support clients with their innovative technology.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logic20/20 , a leading business and technology consulting firm, announced that they have continued their journey as an Amazon Web Services consulting partner by achieving Advanced partner status, and joining the Well-Architected Partner Program. AWS is a top cloud provider with a suite of innovative products; Logic20/20 is continuing to support clients with their innovative technology.Amazon Partner Network (APN) Consulting Partners can achieve one of four performance tiers based on training, customer engagements, and overall business investment on AWS. Logic20/20 elevated their status to Advanced through a qualification process that included increasing their number of AWS accreditations, certifications, and skilled professionals, as well as providing multiple customer references.This partnership is extremely beneficial because it provides companies with the technical services, solutions and tools that enable delivery of value-added services and solutions on AWS, as well as go-to-market opportunities for clients.As a part of the Well-Architected Partner Program, Logic20/20’s AWS Certified Solution Architects will utilize AWS tools to perform technical validations on a variety of customer initiatives and solutions. They will be assessing workloads across 5 pillars – operational excellence, security, reliability, performance efficiency and cost optimization – to identify if they are following best practices, areas where they can improve functionality, and how to build secure, high-performing infrastructure for their applications.“The pace of innovation is accelerating like never before, particularly for cloud hosted solutions. The AWS Well Architected Review process when performed periodically is a great way for clients to quickly understand where they have gaps requiring remediation.”, said Mike Ashby, Principal Architect at Logic20/20 and AWS Certified Solution Architect Professional. “Being certified for the AWS Well Architected Review process provides us with a comprehensive framework which our clients find very valuable.”To learn more about Logic20/20’s partnership with AWS, follow this link . To learn more about AWS Well-Architected Review through Logic20/20, read more here About Logic20/20Logic20/20 is a West coast business and technology consulting firm headquartered in Seattle WA, that delivers solutions to clients across the country. We apply a methodical and structured approach to design simple and elegant solutions, with a focus on clarity and enhancing the digital customer experience. We help our customers predict and increase sales, understand their customers, automate repetitive tasks, and increase the speed of innovation to market. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in Advanced Analytics, Digital Transformation, and Leadership and Execution. To learn more, visit www.logic2020.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.