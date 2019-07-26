The SafeCare Group Launches AI Software to Reduce Hospital Inpatient Mortality

Reduce Hospital Inpatient Mortality Reduce Hospital Inpatient Mortality SafeCare Applied Intelligence

Artificial intelligence software offering predictive insights to aid proactive real-time decision support and target opportunities to reduce inpatient mortality” — Yisrael Safeek, MD, MBA, CEO and Chairman, The SafeCare Group

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, USA, July 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SafeCare Group has launched the SafeCare AI ™ Suite, a comprehensive Artificial Intelligence (AI) software suite to aid proactive real-time decision support and target opportunities of care to reduce hospital inpatient mortality “Estimates of preventable hospital deaths from medical errors range from 99,800 to 250,000 annually,” stated Yisrael Safeek, MD, MBA, CEO and Chairman, The SafeCare Group. “Flaws contributing to preventable mortality include delays in responding to deteriorating patients, suboptimal critical care, hospital-acquired infections, postoperative complications, medication reactions, and community issues such as the availability of hospice care.”SafeCare AI software is able to extract and process valuable insight from EMR data in real-time, close to the data source, to transform it into knowledge to support instantaneous decision-making while reducing hospital inpatient mortality.Dr. Safeek stated, “The SafeCare Group invested heavily into AI to realize game-changing clinical, operational, and financial opportunities for hospitals. With SafeCare AI software suite, hospitals can admit patients, identify in real-time patients at risk, and initiate treatment interventions with proactive real-time decision support throughout the stay. SafeCare AI Suite allows hospitals to focus on outcomes, not administrative duties, while reducing cost.”Leveraging machine learning and deep-learning capabilities, SafeCare AI Suite fosters a new generation of AI applications, which are able to sense, reason, act and adapt, to address a range of healthcare challenges in areas such readmissions, medical errors, infections, cost, and outpatient utilization.There are SafeCare AI applications to:• Reduce Redundant Care• Cut Avoidable Readmissions• Lower Hospital Charges• Reduce Inpatient Mortality• Prevent Hospital Infections• Predict Sepsis Progression• Improve Medication SafetySafeCare AI Suite can be purchased as a standalone software platform or together with other software applications that can help hospital rankings.About The SafeCare GroupThe SafeCare Groupwas founded in 2010 and its motto is “Innovating, Disrupting, Transforming” healthcare. Since 2016, The SafeCare Group invested heavily into Artificial Intelligence (AI) software known as SafeCare AI to realize game-changing clinical, operational, and financial opportunities for hospitals. Since 2014, SafeCareSoftSaaS solutions enable hospitals to take advantage of disruptive healthcare software known as Softwaring Healthcare Excellencethat optimize hospital ratings and regulatory accreditation. Since 2013, The SafeCare Group has provided the 100 SafeCare Hospitalsrankings. For more information about The SafeCare Group, visit www.safecaregroup.com

