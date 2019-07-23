The SafeCare Group Launches AI Software to Lower Hospital Charges

Lower Hospital Charges Lower Hospital Charges SafeCare Applied Intelligence

Artificial intelligence software offering predictive insights to aid proactive real-time decision support and target opportunities to lower hospital charges” — Yisrael Safeek, MD, MBA, CEO and Chairman, The SafeCare Group

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, USA, July 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SafeCare Group has launched the SafeCare AI ™ Suite, a comprehensive Artificial Intelligence (AI) software suite to aid proactive real-time decision support and target opportunities of care to lower hospital charges “The Department of Health and Human Services just ordered all hospitals to post their price lists,” stated Yisrael Safeek, MD, MBA, CEO and Chairman, The SafeCare Group. “Healthcare expenditures as a share of GDP is a staggering 18 percent. Total health care spending in America was approximately 3.5 trillion dollars in 2018 and about 32 percent of that amount - or 1.1trillion dollars - was spent on hospital services.”SafeCare AI software is able to extract and process valuable insight from EMR data in real-time, close to the data source, to transform it into knowledge to support instantaneous decision-making while reducing hospital costs.Dr. Safeek stated, “The SafeCare Group invested heavily into AI to realize game-changing clinical, operational, and financial opportunities for hospitals. With SafeCare AI software suite, hospitals can admit patients, identify in real-time patients at risk, and initiate treatment interventions with proactive real-time decision support throughout the stay. SafeCare AI Suite allows hospitals to focus on outcomes, not administrative duties, while reducing cost.”Leveraging machine learning and deep-learning capabilities, SafeCare AI Suite fosters a new generation of AI applications, which are able to sense, reason, act and adapt, to address a range of healthcare challenges in areas such readmissions, medical errors, infections, cost, and outpatient utilization.There are SafeCare AI applications to:• Reduce Redundant Care• Cut Avoidable Readmissions• Lower Hospital Charges• Reduce Inpatient Mortality• Prevent Hospital Infections• Predict Sepsis Progression• Improve Medication SafetySafeCare AI Suite can be purchased as a standalone software platform or together with other software applications that can help hospital rankings.About The SafeCare GroupThe SafeCare Groupwas founded in 2010 and its motto is “Innovating, Disrupting, Transforming” healthcare. Since 2016, The SafeCare Group invested heavily into Artificial Intelligence (AI) software known as SafeCare AI to realize game-changing clinical, operational, and financial opportunities for hospitals. Since 2014, SafeCareSoftSaaS solutions enable hospitals to take advantage of disruptive healthcare software known as Softwaring Healthcare Excellencethat optimize hospital ratings and regulatory accreditation. Since 2013, The SafeCare Group has provided the 100 SafeCare Hospitalsrankings. For more information about The SafeCare Group, visit www.safecaregroup.com

