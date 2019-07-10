1100 Connecticut Avenue Installs SemaConnect Charging Stations

New SemaConnect smart EV charging stations at 1100 Connecticut Ave NW

New Smart EV Charging Stations in Downtown Washington, D.C. Support CBRE’s Tenants and Visitors

WASHINGTON, USA, July 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1100 Connecticut Avenue in Downtown Washington D.C. has installed new Series 6 electric vehicle charging stations from SemaConnect. Employees and visitors to the building’s law offices, Embassy of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the historic Rizik’s boutique can charge their electric vehicles at the two wall-mounted charging stations in the parking garage.

“I’ve been watching the growth of electric vehicles at CBRE properties, so when I became the property manager at 1100 Connecticut Avenue, I knew I wanted to look into charging amenities for tenants,” said Scott Bramson, real estate manager at CBRE. He continued, “I knew I wanted a visually appealing station that would provide a great charging experience. We just finished installing our SemaConnect stations, and we’ve already had requests from EV drivers at our property!”

“Washington D.C. is focusing on becoming a green city with sustainable transportation and major reductions in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030,” said Joseph Inglisa, sales manager at SemaConnect. “As more residents in the District switch to electric vehicles, they’re looking for workplaces where they can charge their cars. The new stations at 1100 Connecticut Ave will help support employees with electric cars, as well as promote the future-forward, sustainable values of all CBRE’s tenants.”

The two SemaConnect Series 6 charging stations at 1100 Connecticut Avenue NW feature a wall mount, cable management system, and smart network. The ENERGY STAR certified product also offers sleek design, interactive LED lights, and pricing controls through the SemaConnect Network. The stations can be found on Garage Level B using the PlugShare or SemaConnect apps, and cost $1.50 per hour to charge, in addition to the hourly garage parking fee.

About CBRE Group, Inc:

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Los Angeles, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2018 revenue). The company has more than 90,000 employees (excluding affiliates), and serves real estate investors and occupiers through approximately 480 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide. CBRE offers a broad range of integrated services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.



