Regalix’s latest CMO Guide provides an in-depth look at B2B Content Marketing

The CMO Guide: B2B content marketing – Go from crawling to running

The emphasis on content has grown for marketers today because effective content engages buyers through their journey as they evaluate multiple products and solutions.” — Nimish Vohra, SVP – Marketing, Regalix

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regalix has released the latest edition of CMO Guide titled “B2B Content Marketing.” The CMO Guide is a Regalix research initiative meant for marketing leaders that encapsulates insights from multiple domains based on deep research conducted by industry experts.This edition explores why content is still considered as one of the most important marketing tools for B2B organizations and how a structured content engine is vital for companies that want to stand out from the crowd. It also identifies how businesses benefit from different content marketing strategies and discusses the best practices followed in the domain.The report further goes on to explain how companies can go about putting robust content strategies in place and future trends in this space. In addition, some of the content marketing initiatives taken by companies like Cisco, GE, Barclays and WeWork have been highlighted.“The emphasis on content has grown for marketers today because effective content engages buyers through their journey as they evaluate multiple products and solutions. It, therefore, becomes key for businesses to have a robust content strategy in place,” says Nimish Vohra, SVP – Marketing, Regalix.About RegalixRegalix is a Customer Acquisition and Customer Success company that re-imagines digital experiences across hi-tech, ad-tech and retail domains. The company has partnered with some of the largest global B2B organizations in their efforts at customer acquisition, growth and retention. Regalix works with businesses, supporting their customers through the entire journey, to deliver reliable products and services in today's subscription-based economy.Regalix has a long history of creating award-winning ventures with enterprises through co-innovation and idea-driven frameworks that inspire companies to think differently. Headquartered in Silicon Valley – Palo Alto, California – Regalix also has offices in Europe and Asia.



