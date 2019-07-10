Regalix’s latest CMO Guide provides an in-depth look at B2B Content Marketing
This edition explores why content is still considered as one of the most important marketing tools for B2B organizations and how a structured content engine is vital for companies that want to stand out from the crowd. It also identifies how businesses benefit from different content marketing strategies and discusses the best practices followed in the domain.
The report further goes on to explain how companies can go about putting robust content strategies in place and future trends in this space. In addition, some of the content marketing initiatives taken by companies like Cisco, GE, Barclays and WeWork have been highlighted.
“The emphasis on content has grown for marketers today because effective content engages buyers through their journey as they evaluate multiple products and solutions. It, therefore, becomes key for businesses to have a robust content strategy in place,” says Nimish Vohra, SVP – Marketing, Regalix.
About Regalix
Regalix is a Customer Acquisition and Customer Success company that re-imagines digital experiences across hi-tech, ad-tech and retail domains. The company has partnered with some of the largest global B2B organizations in their efforts at customer acquisition, growth and retention. Regalix works with businesses, supporting their customers through the entire journey, to deliver reliable products and services in today's subscription-based economy.
Regalix has a long history of creating award-winning ventures with enterprises through co-innovation and idea-driven frameworks that inspire companies to think differently. Headquartered in Silicon Valley – Palo Alto, California – Regalix also has offices in Europe and Asia.
Shubharthi Ghosh
Regalix Inc.
+1 631-230-2629
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.