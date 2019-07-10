Wednesday, July 10th Protests at Times Square Demanding #CokeDitchDairyNow & Denounce Cow/Calf Cruelty

Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey: Go Plant-Based for the Planet Protesters say they will continue this global campaign until Coca-Cola ditches dairy. This is a dead pile of calves documented by Animal Recovery Mission. These are some of the American consumers at a recent protest.

Protesters in Cow Masks to Descend on Times Square, under the massive Coca-Cola billboard to demand #CokeDitchDairyNow. This after horrific undercover video!

“If Coca Cola really believes animal cruelty is unacceptable, then it must get out of the archaic dairy industry! Milk cannot be produced without abusing cows and their babies by separating them!” — Donny Moss, protest organizer

MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protesters are headed to Times Square at 12:30pm Eastern this Wednesday, July 10th, to send Coca-Cola a message: get out of the dying dairy industry now and live up to your professed values by switching to plant-based milks. The demonstrators plan to make a visually riveting statement and speak for voiceless, abused animals!

As Fairlife and Coca-Cola are hit with lawsuits over video showing horrific animal abuse, a new round of grassroots protests will also occur in upcoming days in Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles and other cities.

A wide array of animal welfare and environmental groups, under the banner Coalition Against Cruelty, are demanding Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey immediately take steps to cut his beverage company's ties with the cruel and environmentally unsustainable dairy industry.

The Coalition Against Cruelty urges Coca-Cola to switch to healthier, more environmentally friendly and cruelty-free plant-based milks. Coca-Cola's own website states, "Fairlife is a partnership between The Coca-Cola Company and Select Milk Producers Inc. Coca-Cola distributes Fairlife products." Fairlife has become embroiled in scandal in the wake of Animal Recovery Mission's explosive undercover investigation of Fairlife Milk's longtime supplier Fair Oaks Farms. The video shows calves being hit, dragged, shot, sat on, left on dead piles and, in other ways, subjected to nightmarish abuse. All this while Coca-Cola insists, in its written material, its partnership with Fairlife is based on "...exceptional cow care, smart and responsible farming, and sustainable agriculture."

Demonstrators implore CEO Quincey to consider the reality: the dairy industry is inherently cruel. For humans to drink cow's milk, cows must be impregnated and - after giving birth - separated from their babies, who would otherwise drink the mother's milk nature intended for them. This is why the Animal Recovery Mission's video shows rows upon rows of calves in hutches, alone, away from their mothers. Protesters point out the obvious. The calves become despondent and don't want to drink the replacement fluid from the rubber nipples. Workers are tasked with getting them to drink it. Frustration ensues, creating an environment ripe for abuse. This is why undercover investigations at dairy farms routinely undercover abuse. No "review" will change the fundamental cruelty of the dairy industry. No arrest of low level workers will get to the heart of the malignancy at the core of this process.

No desperate attempts to blame the messenger will mask the industry's harsh realities. Indeed, that will only confirm the moral bankruptcy of the industry's doublespeak, where shock is expressed over dead piles brazenly left out in the open, where people who systematically exploit animals feign heartbreak and blame underlings when exposed. The playbook has become worn and the world is getting wise to it.

Demonstrators in cow masks will respectfully beg CEO Quincey, Coca-Cola North America President Jim Dinkins and Fairlife COO Tim Doelman to discard their willful ignorance and admit the obvious: their stated values of integrity and high animal welfare standards are inherently incompatible with dairy. Simply put, there is no nice way to rip a baby away from his or her mother, much less do that to tens of thousands of calves.

Coca-Cola executives have publicly revealed their strategy to premium-ize milk and, thereby, be able to charge a premium. The Coalition Against Cruelty suggests the wiser strategy would be to pivot to the products being increasingly embraced by millennials and Gen Z'ers: plant-based milks. Coca-Cola's stated corporate vision includes the following: "Be a responsible citizen that makes a difference by helping build and support sustainable communities." Animal agriculture, which includes dairy, is a leading cause of climate change, responsible for more greenhouses gases than all transportation combined.

In crisis there is opportunity. A pivot to genuine compassion and genuine sustainability would be applauded globally by animal lovers, environmentalists and consumers in general, all of whom were revolted by the video evidence of barbarism and hypocrisy. Climate change is getting worse and will soon create an economic catastrophe that will devastate all businesses including Coca-Cola. We know this switch can be done because one google search shows it is being done. Compassion Over Cruelty's protests against Coca-Cola will not end until a real change occurs. The time is now.

A recent demonstration where mothers and their children performed street theater to illustrate how mother cows and their babies are ripped apart for dairy.



