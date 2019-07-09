MyHRConcierge Welcomes Turner as New Director of Marketing and Brand Strategy

UNITED STATES, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ridgeland, MS— MyHRConcierge is proud to announce and welcome Gigi Turner as the Director of Marketing and Brand Strategy. Turner will be responsible for the firm’s marketing efforts and will serve as a liason for crucial partnerships. In addition, Turner will oversee and manage the MyHRConcierge corporate brand across multiple platforms.Ms. Turner joins MyHRConcierge after serving six years as Chairman and tenured professor of Belhaven University’s graphic design department. During her successful tenure as department chairman, Turner played a critical role in the development of the graphic design curriculum and implementation of professional internships. “I’m looking forward to my new role and using my experience in a corporate environment once again. I’m going to enjoy being in a more creative and strategic role again with MyHRConcierge.” said Turner.“We are very excited to have Gigi join our team. She brings a wealth of marketing, corporate design and brand develop knowledge from her work in education, as well as with national advertising firms. This knowledge will be vital in MyHRC’s continued expansion of our national brand,” states Chris Cooley, principal and co-founder of MyHRC.Turner graduated from The University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Communication and has been pursuing her Masters of Fine Art at Mississippi College. Ms. Turner is a native of Hattiesburg, MS but resides in Madison with her children Logan and Emme.###Contact: Chris Cooley, Principal; 855-538-6947; ccooley@myhrconcierge.comAbout MyHRConciergeMyHRConcierge focuses on forming strategic partnerships to serve U.S. small-medium businesses (SMBs). They help partners tackle the top HR challenges their customers face – and build profitable revenue streams for their own businesses.A unique a la carte approach, lets MyHRConcierge partners choose the services that work best for their customers, financial objectives and product strategy.



