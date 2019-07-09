Dr. Adam Basner, Baltimore Magazine 2018 Top Doc, Is Committed to Best Possible Results for Breast Augmentation Patients

Dr. Adam Basner - Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon

Board-certified plastic surgeon customizes breast enhancement procedures for patients in the Baltimore area

I have helped many women feel confident about their breasts and overall appearance through augmentation procedures individualized to their specific needs and goals.” — Dr. Adam Basner, Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon

LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, MD, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Adam Basner provides a host of breast surgery options for men and women in Baltimore and nearby areas of Maryland. One of the most consistently popular cosmetic procedures at his practice, The Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland, is breast augmentation.

“Women who are considering breast augmentation surgery often experience a loss of confidence,” Dr. Basner said. “As a plastic surgeon, it is my job to help patients feel good about the way they look. I have helped many women feel confident about their breasts and overall appearance through augmentation procedures individualized to their specific needs and goals.”

Dr. Basner is committed first and foremost to achieving the best possible results for patients who decide to undergo breast augmentation. He attains this by individualizing the procedure to each woman’s requirements and utilizing state-of-the-art techniques and technology to realize optimal outcomes.

Women who might not have qualified for breast augmentation in the past may have options with the Strattice Reconstructive Tissue Matrix available at The Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland. The surgical mesh device supplements the patient’s own breast tissue to provide additional support for breast implants.

Dr. Basner is one of the few surgeons in the Preferred Physicians Program by Mentor. Mentor is a leading manufacturer of breast implants.

The first step for women who are considering breast augmentation in the Baltimore area is a one-on-one consultation with Dr. Basner. The consultation appointment at The Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland includes extensive discussion of the patient’s expectations, medical history review, and viewing before-and-after photos of breast augmentation patients.

During the consultation, Dr. Basner discusses the advantages of silicone and saline breast implants based on the patient’s needs. He also reviews factors such as incision location and implant placement options, as well as what to expect during recovery.

Dr. Basner has been recognized in the Top Doctors list released by Baltimore Magazine. He is one of only 11 local plastic surgeons to receive Top Doc recognition in his specialty on the 2018 list.

ABOUT ADAM L. BASNER, M.D. – THE PLASTIC SURGERY CENTER OF MARYLAND

Dr. Adam Basner is a board-certified plastic surgeon performing breast augmentation and other procedures of the breast for women and men. He also provides body contouring, facial surgery, and non-surgical procedures for patients in Baltimore, Columbia, and nearby areas of Maryland and the surrounding states. The Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland is located at 1304 Bellona Ave. Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093. Call (410) 616-3000 or visit https://www.drbasner.com/ to schedule a consultation.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrAdamBasner/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AdamBasnerMD

RealSelf: https://www.realself.com/find/Maryland/Baltimore/Plastic-Surgeon/Adam-L-Basner

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTU-_jqpcA6xU2mgnpfhLWA

Yelp: https://www.yelp.com/biz/adam-l-basner-md-facs-lutherville

Breast Augmentation by Adam Basner, M.D.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.