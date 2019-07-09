Organa Kannalytics Presents Southeastern 2019 Hemp & Medical Cannabis Convention

This 2-day conference will have networking opportunities and break-out sessions discussing cannabis uses and best practices; business opportunities, scientific advancements and related legislation!” — Bridgett Graham CEO

ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southeastern 2019 Hemp and Medical Cannabis Convention, a leading event focusing on breakthroughs in the hemp and cannabis industry, will take place from July 18 - 19, 2019 at the Cobb Galleria Centre, located at 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta, GA 30339.

An all-inclusive platform focusing on discovery, technology, education, and medicinal breakthroughs in the multi-billion dollar cannabis industry, participants and vendors at this two-day conference will benefit from networking opportunities and break-out sessions to discuss cannabis uses and practices, business opportunities, scientific advancements, and legislation at the local, state, and national level.

At this convention, share your work with hemp and medical cannabis, mark your products or services as an exhibitor, and connect with professionals and experts in the many fields of cannabis. Professionals and enthusiasts alike from across the state and southeast region will be in attendance, and attendees will be able to hear about the new technologies and testimonials in the hemp and cannabis industry.

Entry research topics and abstracts for the convention can discuss a variety of topics pertaining to hemp or cannabis in industries such as Agriculture, Science or Engineering, or address other matters pertaining to Cultivation Science, Regulatory Practices, LIMS or more. You may also attend simply as an attendee or exhibitor.

Registration for the convention is required. Standard registration fees are available at an early-bird rate of $115 until July 14, 2019, before the cost of Expo/General Session & Workshop Pass increases to $225 until July 20, 2019. Combo passes are available and include signup access for Canna Coaching. Attendance is free for students whose poster abstracts are accepted. For tickets, please visit us online here.

At this convention, hear from leading voices in hemp and cannabis as they discuss the latest happenings

in a growing multi-billion dollar industry. Featured keynote speakers include Jason Allen, MBA, a veteran

NFL player and co-founder of Global Research; Hope Wiseman, an entrepreneur, actress, and founder of

Mary and Main; Dr. Uma Dhanabalan, founder of Global Health & Hygiene Solutions, LLC; and Khadijah Adams, Vice President & COO of C E Hutton, LLC.

Organa Kannalytics Presents Southeastern 2019 Hemp & Medical Cannabis Convention



