AssurX Announces Patch Management Software for Greater IT and OT Asset Cybersecurity Control

Process-based Patch Management solution turns awareness into action

MORGAN HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- AssurX, Inc., a leader in enterprise quality management and regulatory compliance software today announced the availability of AssurX Patch Management software . The solution is designed to track all patching alerts and drive related activities in a single command center that combines technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) assets for cyber vigilance.Originally developed for the stringent NERC reliability standards of the Energy & Utilities Industry, AssurX Patch Management is now available as a configurable solution for any industry that needs full oversight and control of patching for software and firmware across connected business supply chains.“While working with our energy customers on asset cybersecurity, we realized that there are virtually hundreds of IT and OT vendors that offered ‘patch management’ point solutions for monitoring, deploying and discovering patches,” explained Dave Vadas, VP of Special Projects at AssurX. “We discovered that while all of these systems contribute to a sophisticated cybersecurity defense in-depth strategy, they were operating in departmental silos ̶ lacking a ‘command center’ that could centralize all patching data and related tasks.”AssurX Patch Management is a true management solution because it can integrate with an array of cyber security systems to centralize situational awareness across IT assets from servers and routers, to connected mobile devices, to industrial control systems including Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems and Distributed Control Systems (DCS).AssurX incorporates the human element of patching and serves as the hub for enterprise-wide accountability and documentation. Customers can view intuitive dashboards and reports that show open and late tasks for insight into the current patching state of a network. All records connect to an asset history for indisputable evidentiary collection required for compliance validation.Patch Management can be integrated with AssurX or other vendors’ quality management software for corrective and preventive actions (CAPA), change control, training, or any connected quality process.“IT and OT environments have operated as distinct business groups, but today’s IT systems and industrial assets are connected.” said Tamar June, AssurX CEO. “One high risk patch vulnerability can create an enterprise-wide impact. AssurX Patch Management takes patch information and turns it into actionable tasks driven by decision trees, notifications, alerts and escalations. The result is full accountability through review, prioritization and remediation.”AssurX will be hosting two live webinars in July highlighting the benefits of AssurX Patch Management in an era of networked everything and cyber “insecurity.”Register for the Energy & Utilities webinar Register for the Medical Device and High Tech webinar ABOUT ASSURX INC.With decades of expertise built into our quality management and regulatory compliance software, the AssurX Quality Management Software Platform helps companies maintain quality and compliance standards, streamline workflow and better manage any enterprise. Our configurable software and understanding of users’ needs produce a unique system that easily adapts as a customer’s business evolves. AssurX is an ideal partner for regulated companies looking for better operational control and efficiency while staying compliant. To learn more, visit: www.assurx.com



