ASSURX ADDS ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH AND SAFETY (EHS) INCIDENT MANAGEMENT TO ITS QUALITY MANAGEMENT PLATFORM
Turnkey solution collects, analyzes, and reports the data required for environmental quality programs and compliance guidelinesRENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AssurX, a leading provider of quality and compliance management software, today announced the addition of EHS Incident Management to its continually-expanding QMS platform.
AssurX EHS Incident Management software automates EHS compliance and quality management processes with workflows that facilitate incident recording, investigation, and analysis within the quality system. The highly configurable solution is designed to be configured to meet each customer’s specific needs for documenting, investigating and reporting: (1) injury/illness; (2) environmental incidents; (3) property damage and (4) near misses.
AssurX allows users to create a turnkey quality system that’s compliant with work-related health and safety practices. The solution aligns with compliance guidelines and ISO standards, where all essential information and documents reside in one system in the event of audits or legal issues.
AssurX helps any organization align with ISO Standards, including ISO 9001:2015 for quality systems, ISO 14001 for environmental management systems, and ISO 45001 for Safety Health Management Systems (SHMS) for hazard analysis and remediation. AssurX can populate Incident Reports required for OSHA’s Injury & Illness Form 301, Form 300, and Form 300A.
“EHS compliance is an absolutely critical priority for every organization,” explains Stephanie Ojeda, Director of Product Management, Life Sciences and Manufacturing at AssurX. “While AssurX helps report the data required for compliance programs, its value is in the ability to leverage that data even further. AssurX presents complex quality data in a structured, interpretable format. This enables our customers to make informed decisions that help minimize risk and legal exposure. By improving their safety culture, our customers demonstrate a stronger brand reputation, which is a significant competitive differentiator.”
AssurX EHS Incident Management integrates with AssurX Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPA), which allows user to immediately launch investigations when required. AssurX makes it easy to enhance quality system capability by integrating with other solutions including change management, document management and training management. Detailed data can be collected and used to monitor trends and improve efficiency and long-term sustainability to achieve a culture of continuous safety improvement.
ABOUT ASSURX INC.
With decades of expertise built into our extensive quality management and regulatory compliance software, the AssurX Quality Management Software Platform helps companies maintain quality and compliance standards, streamline workflow and better manage any enterprise. Our configurable software and understanding of users’ needs produce a unique system that easily adapts and scales as a customers’ business evolves. AssurX is an ideal partner for regulated companies looking for better operational control and efficiency while staying compliant. To learn more, visit: www.assurx.com.
