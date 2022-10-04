ASSURX TO ATTEND ASQ QUALITY 4.0 CONFERENCE AND HOST CAPA ROUNTABLE
Hybrid Conference Runs October 12 – 14, 2022 in San Antonio, TXRENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AssurX, a leader in quality management and regulatory compliance systems, will be attending this year’s ASQ Quality 4.0 Conference being held October 12-14, 2022 at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk in San Antonio, TX.
About This Year’s Conference
This year’s theme is Quality 4.0: AN EVOLVING APPROACH TO QUALITY. The conference objective is to examine keys to adopting Quality 4.0 to infuse an enterprise with scalability, sustainability, and adaptability.
Attendees can discover how emerging technologies enable organizations to develop more effective, efficient, and evolved quality processes which lead to higher levels of quality. Finally, explore how best to integrate and optimize data, decode the acronyms of intelligent Quality 4.0 tools and technologies, and learn to leverage the right people and processes to ensure a synergistic approach to adopting a Quality 4.0 mindset.
Highlights include:
• Facilitated networking events
• Thursday evening reception
• Breakout sessions focused on the latest digital transformation developments
• Workshops for deep learning in an extended, hands-on format
• General Sessions and Keynotes from quality thought leaders
An Evolutionary Approach to Quality Maturity
“Your quality system is important, but Quality 4.0 goes beyond new technology,” explains Stephanie Ojeda, Director of Product Management for Life Sciences & Manufacturing at AssurX. “Quality 4.0 is a clear approach to connecting people, processes, and technology to create a dynamic, intuitive, and optimized quality organization.”
“Sometimes the biggest roadblock to Quality 4.0 is simply getting started. However, the right approach and objectives can yield significant returns. Quality improvement is evolutionary, and a 4.0 approach is an important component.”
AssurX CAPA Roundtables
Ojeda will be hosting roundtables at the event entitled Corrective & Preventive Actions: Finding Success with your CAPA Program. The sessions will focus on the challenge of launching and managing a highly efficient and effective CAPA program, including how to execute successful root cause analysis (RCA) exercises. “Without well-defined and executed root cause analysis, CAPAs have a high likelihood of failure,” explains Ojeda. “We’ll discuss common challenges, as well as proven practices that help ensure preventive actions are appropriate and effective.”
The roundtables will be held on both Wednesday, October 12, and Thursday, October 13 between 3:45pm – 4:45pm.
Visit the AssurX Booth
AssurX will have experts on-hand to demonstrate how the AssurX platform can help any manufacturing industry implement best automation practices. Learn how AssurX automates and integrates quality processes for manufacturing industries including pharmaceutical, medical device, manufacturing including industrial, contract, and high-tech, and food & beverage.
