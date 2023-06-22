AssurX Appoints Vince Smith as Chief Revenue Officer
RENO, NEVADA, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AssurX, Inc., a leader in enterprise quality management and regulatory compliance software, today announced the appointment of Vince Smith, as Chief Revenue Officer.
Smith has more than 25 years of experience in technology-centric industries and SaaS applications. He spent the last decade as global sales director for QMS technology solutions for highly regulated industries and was responsible for significant revenue growth.
“I have been in the Quality and Compliance industry for most of my career and it’s great to be part of this distinct organization. AssurX is unique in that it’s privately held but not private equity backed, so it is very nimble, innovative and reacts very quickly to market needs, changes, and opportunities…unencumbered by layers of management and competing objectives like public corporations. On the other hand, AssurX also has a very established loyal customer base over a wide spectrum of industries because it provides a feature rich, stable, enterprise grade platform. It’s a very unique combination and I am happy to be part of the AssurX team and lead our revenue generating activities to the next level. I am very excited about our future!” said Smith.
Smith will oversee AssurX’s business development and sales strategy and objectives, including collaborating on, developing, and executing integrated sales initiatives that differentiate AssurX’s software and services in the marketplace, as well as guide transformation efforts to identify new opportunities to generate revenue.
“I have known Vince for over 20 years, and he’s a very talented individual and a person of great integrity,” said Tamar June, AssurX President & CEO. “His expertise will greatly strengthen our growth initiatives and cultivate mutually beneficial relationships with our clients and business partners. He will help build upon our loyal customer base while expanding into other industries as we forge ahead in 2023 and beyond.”
About AssurX Inc.
With decades of expertise built into our quality management and regulatory compliance software, the AssurX Quality Management Software Platform helps companies maintain quality and compliance standards, streamline workflow and better manage any enterprise. Our configurable software and understanding of users’ needs produce a unique system that easily adapts as a customer’s business evolves. AssurX is an ideal partner for regulated companies looking for better operational control and efficiency while staying compliant. To learn more, visit: www.assurx.com.
AssurX Marketing
AssurX
+1 888-927-7879
marketing@assurx.com@assurx.com