Sushma Rajagopalan Joins the Board of Advisors at PowerFluence

PowerFluence expands board to support their growing focus on Digital Transformation and Salesforce.com services.

We are extremely pleased that Sushma will be joining our board. She brings a wealth of business and IT experience with her and will be a great addition to our board.” — Dileep Srinivasan, Founding Partner of PowerFluence.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PowerFluence, an IT services firm, announced today that Sushma Rajagopalan is joining their Board of Advisors. Ms. Rajagopalan is a recognized global leader in IT services, having most recently served as CEO for ITC Infotech.In her role as Global CEO of ITC Infotech she transformed the company to a Digital Company focusing on select industry verticals and building specialized data and digital solutions to enhance process efficiency and customer and employee experience. Prior to ITC Infotech, Ms. Rajagopalan served in leadership positions at LiquidHub, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Zensar Technologies and iGate. She received the Women's Leadership and Innovation Award in 2013 from the International Women's Leadership Forum. She was a member of the Executive Committee of NASSCOM and the chair of the IT Services Council. She holds an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University."I am very excited to be joining PowerFluence's board," she said. "There are a lot of companies out there that provide consulting and services in AI, IoT, Big Data and Salesforce.com services, but I am really impressed with their vision and their differentiated approach to helping clients solve their big digital transformation problems, as well as the depth and unparalleled background of the leadership team.""Sushma brings a wealth of experience in strategy, M&A, and operations," said Peter Grambs, President. "She will add a strong voice to our board as we continue to build the PowerFluence business."PowerFluence, located in Somerset, NJ, is a provider of IT services and solutions. They specialize in digital transformation consulting and digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data and Cloud. In addition, they have a Salesforce.com practice providing consulting and implementation services across the Salesforce.com ecosystem. Their management team comes from a strong background of senior positions at Booz Allen, Cognizant, and Atos.



