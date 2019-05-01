PowerFluence announces launch of Salesforce.com practice

Salesforce.com Services

We see a huge potential to help our clients build & improve their businesses, using Salesforce.com platform, by providing support from staffing efforts through to end-to-end program implementations” — Peter Grambs, President PowerFluence

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PowerFluence LLC announced today that they have launched a Salesforce.com practice, to complement their already existing digital services offerings.The new practice will cover the whole spectrum of Salesforce.com’s ecosystem including Sales Cloud, Services Cloud, Marketing Cloud and Lightning.Founder and Chief Strategist Dileep Srinivasan said “We are thrilled to be launching this new service. Our senior team, including Chris Clegg and Peter Grambs, have previously launched two other Salesforce.com practices and brought them both to Platinum status with Salesforce, so we’re looking for great things with this new practice.”The Salesforce.com practice will provide a full suite of services from initial business planning and strategy through design, implementation, and support services, in additional to providing staffing resources on an as needed basis.“I’m really excited that we have our Salesforce practice up and running,” said Practice Head Chris Clegg. “Salesforce is the leading platform for customer engagement. We use it to help our clients connect with their customers for sales, service, and marketing. With the new Lightning Experience, it's faster, easier, and more effective than ever before. I’ve been working in the Salesforce ecosystem for over twenty years, and its probably the most exciting place to be in in terms of how much the platform has grown and how much it has to offer to its customers.”PowerFluence is a registered Consulting Partner with Salesforce. Headquartered in Somerset, NJ, in addition to Salesforce.com services, PowerFluence provides IT services around AI, IoT, Big Data and Digital Transformation. They are a DOBE (Disability Owned Business Enterprise) certified by Disability:IN, the nations leading Disability support organization.



