Powerfluence is now Certified Disability Owned Business Enterprise (DOBE) by Disability:In

PowerFluence DoBE

We know we have the capabilities to work with mid and large scale businesses, but this certification will give us additional opportunities to showcase our services and solutions to wider base.” — PowerFluence President, Peter Grambs

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PowerFluence announced that it has received certification as a Disability Owned Business Enterprise (DOBE) from Disability:In, the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide. Dileep Srinivasan, PowerFluence founder and CEO said “We are thrilled to have been certified by Disability:In as a DOBE business. This will open up many doors for us and give us visibility into Fortune 500 companies for their digital and Salesforce.com projects.”PowerFluence, located in Somerset, NJ, is a provider of IT services and solutions. They specialize in digital transformation consulting and digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data and Cloud. They also have a Salesforce.com practice providing consulting and implementation services across the Salesforce.com ecosystem. Their management team comes from a strong background of senior positions at Booz Allen, Cognizant, and Atos.Certification by Disability:In provides third-party assurance to private sector partners that a firm meets the established conditions of ownership, management and control. It provides access to Fortune 500 and 1000 corporate decision makers and contract bidding opportunities.PowerFluence is committed to people with disabilities and their families and plans to put in quality programs and services which help in identifying and creating job opportunities for them.PowerFluence will also be exhibiting at the upcoming Disability:IN annual conference; taking place in Chicago, July 15 – 18, 2019. This is the premier conference on disability inclusion in business with over 1500 attendees from around the globe.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.