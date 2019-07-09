Get Ready Kids - Bendigo is set to host an ALL NEW, KIDS ONLY Triathlon Fun Day

Bendigo Kids Tri - Finish Line Bendigo Kids Tri - Swim Bendigo Kids Tri

If you’re aged, 7 to 15 years and you love having fun times with your mates in the outdoors, then we have just the day out for you, and your family.

BENDIGO, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In2Adventure in partnership with the City of Greater Bendigo and Empowering Eaglehawk are extremely proud to announce the launch of the Bendigo Kids Triathlon set to be hosted in Eaglehawk the 1st of December 2019.

This ‘kids only’ triathlon experience is a non-competitive, fun day out aimed at encouraging our young champions of tomorrow to be active, have fun, and enjoy it all in the company of their best mates.

The Bendigo Kids Triathlon is for kids aged 7 – 15 years of age and includes all the fun of a triathlon with a swim, ride and run combined into one action packed event.

Events for our young champions include:

- 7 – 9 yrs: 25m Pool Swim | 2km Ride | 500m Run

- 10 - 12 yrs: 50m Pool Swim | 4km Ride | 1km Run

- 13 – 15 yrs: 75m Pool Swim | 6km Ride | 1km Run

The event managers, In2Adventure, have been hosting specialised sporting events throughout Australia for over thirteen years, including the Bendigo MultiSport Festival which will take place on the weekend before at Crusoe Reservoir. They are also the team who won the successful bid to bring the ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships to Australia in 2016.

We were able to catch up with Robyn Lazenby, Event Director at In2Adventure and it seems that this has been a long-term aspiration for the team.

“To be able to host such an exciting event that focuses on encouraging our young champions of tomorrow to discover all the fun, satisfaction and benefits that outdoor activity can bring to a young life is a real honour.

We have been hosting our ‘Dirt Kids’ event as part of the TreX Triathlon Series for ten years now, and it is always the highlight of every event. To have the opportunity to host a specialised event dedicated solely to encouraging kids to get fit and active and have fun in Bendigo is such a thrill and we can’t wait for December”

The Eaglehawk region with it’s beautiful lakes, parklands and gardens will play host to this new and exciting event for the region which is proudly supported by the City of Greater Bendigo and Empowering Eaglehawk. Manager Tourism and Major Events Terry Karamaloudis said:

“Holding a kids only triathlon is a wonderful opportunity for children to have fun and enjoy the great outdoors. The City of Greater Bendigo continues to promote the importance of making the right food choices and staying active and this is a great example of how to encourage young people to follow a healthy lifestyle and have fun at the same time.

We are thrilled to be partnering with In2Adventure, Empowering Eaglehawk, Bendigo Bank and Bendigo Telco for the launch of the Bendigo Kids Triathlon, which promises to be a great day out for the whole family in Eaglehawk.”

And the team from Empowering Eaglehawk Inc are:

“very proud to play our part in such a major event for the youth of our local community. Promoting health, fitness and community – together. ”

A feature of this event will be that the ride and run are on paths and trails, meaning it is safe from cars and lots of fun, but also that virtually any type of bike can be used such as a BMX or mountain bike - you don’t need a super slick road bike.

The event is open to individuals and teams. Entries will open on Wednesday 10 July with a special ‘early bird’ entry price. Those wishing to join the fun are encouraged to enter early as places are limited.

To find out more and register to be a part of the action go to www.bendigokidstriathlon.com.au

About In2Adventure

In2Adventure are Asia-Pacific’s premier adventure event specialists, and the proud hosts of the 2016 ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships. With a full calendar of national events scheduled throughout Australia, including cross triathlon, XC Mountain Bike, trail runs and corporate events, In2Adventure fully embraces all things ‘off road’ and ‘off the beaten track’ and offers a unique, individual experience for all ages and skill levels.

For more information visit In2Adventure here https://in2adventure.com.au/

