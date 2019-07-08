Elite MMA Launches Brand New Website

Elite MMA

HOUSTON, TX, USA, July 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite MMA is pleased to announce it has launched its brand new and highly informative website.

Elite MMA is the top mixed martial arts (MMA) training facility in the greater Houston area since 1999, with school locations in Houston, Baytown, Greenway gallery, and Kingwood. The company boasts experts in the instruction of self-defense, muay thai, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and MMA.

“When we started Elite MMA, it was imperative for us to offer a wide variety of mixed martial arts programs to meet the needs of all our students,” says Hai Nguyen, co-founder of Elite MMA. “We pride ourselves in providing an environment of fun, happiness, and personal growth through our different classes.”

With the launch of their brand new website, the team at Elite MMA wants clients to know they emphasize three key values: team, community, and mixed martial arts.

“Everyone at Elite MMA is dedicated to helping each other grow every day, both inside and outside of the school,” states Eric Williams, co-founder of Elite MMA. “We strive for success and balance in life, achieving goals in the following areas: physical, educational, family, financial, friendship, spiritual, community, and mental.”

On their website, instructors at Elite MMA discuss the attributes of some of the world’s most accomplished individuals, from CEO’s ofFortune 500 companies, and even great athletes. While each of these individuals are unique, they all have one common trait – consultants and coaches to help them see continued growth and optimize their performance.

“Much like the coaches of these individuals, our team at Elite MMA is qualified, caring and passionate about what they do,” says Williams. “We have instructors who specialize in the variety of classes we offer and work to maintain a safe environment for clients to grow and practice their skills.”

MMA can provide students of all ages with a host of benefits, including:

● Learning and understanding self-defense techniques

● Provide a high intensity workout to burn calories and a healthy lifestyle

● Improve coordination, strength and physical resiliency

● Relieve stress and help manage symptoms associated with depression and anxiety

● And so much more!

For more information about Elite MMA, please visit the company’s new website at https://www.elite-mma.com/.

About the Company

Established in 1993, Elite MMA is a martial arts school that was founded on the philosophy of teamwork. The company believes that no one person is the driving force behind their success, but that the unique combination of caring instructors and dedicated students is what drives Elite MMA to greatness.

