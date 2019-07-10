PATRICK SLEVIN ANNOUNCES NEW ALLIANCE BETWEEN SL7 CONSULTING AND AUXILIUM TECHNOLOGY

SL7 Consulting, led by Patrick Slevin, and Auxilium Technology, announced an alliance offering joint specialties and services from Miami to Washington, D.C.

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, USA, July 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- (TALLAHASSEE, FL.) - SL7 Consulting , a Florida-based communications firm led by Patrick Slevin, and Auxilium Technology , Inc., one of the top-ranked Digital Integrated Marketing (DIM) agencies in the Washington, D.C. Metro Area, announced an alliance offering digital media services. The alliance enables SL7 Consulting to advance traditional corporate and public affairs communications initiatives with digital media and, branding, internet marketing and web-based capabilities.“In today’s Digital Age you must be able to seamlessly integrate multiple communications channels to influence mediums, medias, and minds,” said Patrick Slevin, founder and head of SL7 Consulting. “Digital Integrated Marketing is transforming the way we design and execute traditional communications, and stakeholder engagement across the spectrum of influence. I’ve been working with Auxilium Technology for nearly a year, and they have lived up to their reputation as one of the best and award-winning digital integrated marketing firms in D.C. This alliance has given SL7 Consulting the latest technologies to launch the most innovative, comprehensive and persuasive communications currently seen in our industry, and the exciting part is we’re only scratching the surface of our potential.”Auxilium Technology was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. Auxilium Technology has established itself as one of the premier digital marketing agencies in the D.C. metro market. Auxilium Technology is an industry leader in professional Digital Branding, Website Design, E-Com Solutions, Landing Pages that Convert, Search Engine Optimization, Social Media Marketing, PPC/AdWords, Mobile Apps, Lead Conversion, Local Marketing, Online Reputation Management, and Website Security. Auxilium assists small, large, and anywhere in between companies with their digital marketing and has helped clients achieve their goals with breakthrough products and services.“Digital Integrated Marketing is changing how organizations engage their internal and external audiences. A relatively small number of communications professionals outside the digital space know how to use, let alone integrate DIM, but Patrick Slevin and his firm have proven to be very creative and effective in leveraging digital marketing capabilities,” said Ed Samuels, Chief Technology Officer for Auxilium Technology. “Patrick’s extensive experience in designing, managing, and augmenting corporate initiatives, as well as his consulting philosophy of partnering with clients, complements our business model. It has been a seamless operation between our two firms, and we are excited about expanding our services and market shares with SL7 Consulting.”The SL7 Consulting, Auxilium Technology alliance, offers the best of integrated digital marketing. SL7 Consulting’s comprehensive listing of communications, public affairs services now includes these digital areas of service:• Web Development• Digital Branding• Reputation Management• Internet Marketing• Social Media Advertising• Mobile Apps• Pay Per Click• SEO/Search Engine MarketingSlevin added, “Corporate leaders are looking beyond the bigger PR/digital agencies because they’re compromised by their own silos (geographic/practices/jargon), rendering them conflicted, ineffective and very costly. Auxilium Technology has given me a high degree of confidence for continued achievement for our clients from South Florida to Washington, D.C. This alliance enables SL7 Consulting to present the best talent and best technologies to affect all levels of influence and persuasion for our clients. I’m excited about the projects and campaigns that we’re taking on. Stay tuned, ” concluded Slevin.About Patrick Slevin - SL7 Consulting:SL7 Consulting’s founder and head Patrick Slevin is a nationally recognized communications and stakeholder engagement consultant offering C-Suite leaders over 20 years of corporate, agency, government, political, and not-for-profit communications experience. Patrick Slevin is a former Florida mayor. He is a two-time winner of the PRSA Silver Anvil Award of Excellence for Crisis & Issues Management. Influence Magazine named Slevin "Great Communicators." Slevin has been recognized by Campaigns & Elections Magazine as one of the nation’s top political “Movers’ & Shakers." SL7 Consulting is based in Florida. www.PatrickSlevin.com Patrick J. SlevinPatrick Slevin named one of the "Great Communicators" by Influence Magazine. SL7 Consulting is a public relations firm offering crisis leadership, corporate initiatives, public affairs, issues advocacy, zoning & development, political communications and influencer engagement.About Auxilium Technology:At Auxilium Technology, our primary goal is to bridge the gap between today’s businesses and the latest technological advancements, with a focus on helping clients in attaining measurable returns ROI/MROI for their marketing technology-related investments.Founded in 2013, Auxilium Technology, Inc. is a woman-owned small business, employee-owned company, and a certified local small business in Rockville, Maryland. Auxilium Technology is truly your Business Marketing Partner, with over 31 awards/certificates in digital marketing; our team is made up of innovative, dedicated, and hardworking individuals who are educated, certified, and have local and international experience. 