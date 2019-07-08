INTERNATIONAL SHADES OF BEAUTY HAIR AND BEAUTY TRADE SHOW DUBAI NOVEMBER 2-3, 2019

International Shades of Beauty

Performances, fashion show, beauty workshops and networking opportunities.

HARRISBURG, PA, USA, July 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Shades of Beauty (ISOB) Hair and Beauty Trade Show, presented by Pearls Management, will take place November 2-3, 2019 at the idyllic five-star resort, Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. The 2-day event aims to Empower, Enlighten, and Educate participants about all things beauty. Doors open at 8am and the event will end at 6pm both days.

Education is an important part of ISOB Dubai. Leading beauty brands and industry experts from the UAE, USA, and other countries will be available to exchange information on health, wellness, and beauty products and help attendees curate a list of products for their specific hair and skin concerns. Attendees will be able to take advantage of several free classes hosted by elite artists from across the globe.

A schedule of events for ISOB Dubai will be available on the website at www.internationalshadesofbeauty.com. Please check the website and social media (@IntShadesBeauty) regularly for updates.

This event is an opportunity to empower beauty businesses and introduce new brands to a global market.

For more information about the events, tickets, exhibitor and sponsor opportunities, please visit our website at: www.internationalshadesofbeauty.com

About International Shades of Beauty

International Shades of Beauty (ISOB) is the vision of Dr. Robyn S. Joppy and supported by a group of powerful, multi-racial, entrepreneurial women who desire to give anyone connected to the beauty industry, domestically and internationally, the tools, resources, and exposure needed to be successful.

About Pearls Management

Pearls Management is a business management company which includes an astounding team of professionals including lawyers, accountants, managers, and agents who work in partnership with our clients to offer the best professional experience that delivers tangible results.



