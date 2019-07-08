NTTC Surgery Center Pioneers Robotic Total Knee Replacement

NTTC Surgery Center NTTC Surgery Center, Mesquite, TX.

Innovative surgery enables patients to leave clinic same day.

MESQUITE, TX, USA, July 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NTTC Surgery Center is pleased to announce they are pioneers for an innovative new surgery – Robotic Total Knee Replacement.

The Robotic Total Knee Replacement surgery utilises X rays and scans to build a virtual model of a patient’s knee. Once the model has been built, highly skilled surgeons then use a robotic arm to ensure precise placement of the knee components.

“Our innovative knee replacement surgery enables most patients to check-in in the morning, and be back at home by the afternoon,” says Kishan Kikkeri, PR Director of NTTC Surgery Center. “It was imperative for us to develop a surgery that would not only be safe and cost-effective for patients, but make them feel more comfortable and respected as well.”

NTTC Surgery Center’s Robotic Total Knee Replacement surgery provides clients with a host of benefits they wouldn’t typically receive in a traditional hospital. These benefits include:

● No overnight hospital stays

● Lowered hospital acquired infection rates

● Flat rate and highly competitive pricing

● Innovative outpatient surgical method with state-of-the-art technologies

● Decreased wait times

● Personalised healthcare

● Payment plans

● And so much more!

“To be one of the first clinics in the Dallas Metroplex to offer robotic total knee replacement surgery is something we are very proud of,” states Kikkeri. “We look forward to pioneering additional advances in the medical field in the future, too.”

For more information about NTTC Surgery Center, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nttcsurgerycenter.com.

About the Company

NTTC Surgery Center is an Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) based in Mesquite, TX. The center is ranked as the third ASC in the nation for price transparency and aims to change the way healthcare is perceived and reviewed by listing surgeries with a unique flat rate transparent pricing.

The company is a family owned and operated business with many bilingual staff members on their roster, including their head physician.

NTTC Surgery Center believes healthcare should be accessible to everyone through surgery options for patients who are uninsured or underinsured.





