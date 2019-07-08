It’s Time to Re-Launch ERA: Op-ed by Former WH Spokesman Robert Weiner and Policy Analyst Kimberly Bartenfelder

ACCOKEEK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an op-ed published Friday in Louisiana’s Daily Comet and Houma Today, former Clinton and Bush White House and House Government Operations committee spokesperson Robert Weiner, and Solutions for Change Gender Equality policy analyst Kimberly Bartenfelder , argue that the full ERA, not just “bits and pieces”, needs to be relaunched. It missed as a constitutional amendment by a single state. The op-ed was also featured nationally today in OpEdNews at https://www.opednews.com/articles/Time-to-go-for-ERA-Re-lau-by-Robert-Weiner-Campaign-Rhetoric_Democratic_Discrimination_Equality-190708-82.html Weiner and Bartenfelder begin, “Alive and well in the worst ways is an ongoing surge of gender discrimination. The biggest gender inequality, wage gap and many of the lowest-paying positions experienced in the nation are by the women of Louisiana. Confirmed by reports in USA Today in 2018, CBS and Forbes Magazine in 2019, Louisiana consistently falls at the bottom of all 50 states. Louisiana women earn 69 cents for every dollar a man earns. The national difference in 2019 between male and female incomes was a median wage gap of $10,169. In 2017 the median annual income of Louisiana women at $33,832 while men earned $49,730, a difference of $15,898.’”They argue, “Presidential candidate Kamala Harris announced a proposal to eliminate the wage gap. However, equal pay is the springboard for larger discussion — full equality under the law for women.”They continue, “This is where the Equal Rights Amendment comes in. It’s time to re-launch the campaign for the full ERA.”They add, “On the first night of the Democratic presidential debates, Julian Castro supported ERA passage and got cheers.”They assert, “After the 19th Amendment was passed by Congress in 1919 and ratified in 1920, the ERA was first introduced to Congress in 1923. However, Congress did not pass the ERA until 1972 -- nearly 50 years later.”They contend, “The Congressional Research Service in 2018 reported that the ERA is caught in a web of legal confusion. The original proposal stated a seven-year deadline for ratification of, ‘Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.’ Thirty-five of the needed 38 states ratified. Illinois and Nevada came in well after the original deadline, in 2017-18."They argue, “The ERA is needed now more than ever because women do not have full equality. The ERA ensures it.”They continue, “The assumption that gender equality exists is a failure of the American legal system.”They claim, “However, as much as it would be a pleasure to solely blame the patriarchy for gender inequality, we cannot. A STOP ERA figure was Phyllis Schlafly, a conservative activist pushing for the retention of women’s rights in the home and no further.”They write, “More recently with abortion legislation in Alabama, it was female Gov. Kay Ivey who signed off. These women are why only blaming men is not a solution to female equality.”They contend, “Furthermore, gender discrimination happens regularly. Pink.Tax reports that ‘it costs more to be a woman’ because of consumer goods and services having a ‘gender-based price.’”They continue, “In 2016, CBS investigated, sending one female and one male producer to dry cleaners in New York City to see if women were paying more. They concluded that women paid grossly more.”They contend, “In 2019, MarketWatch reported that, ‘Adding insult to injury, female-only mortgage applicants also get rejected at a higher rate than male-only applicants’. Similarly, a 2017 survey in The Denver Post found that, “Many women will turn to personal savings, friends and family, credit cards and other alternatives, rather than apply for bank loans.”They add, “The Office of Personnel Management reported that women have made some progress professionally-- 14.6% are private sector executives and 34% are federal workforce executives. However, in 2018 only 25 women were CEOs of Fortune 500 companies.”“Ruth Bader Ginsburg said last year, ‘I have three granddaughters. I would like to be able to take out my pocket constitution and say that the equal citizenship stature of men and women is a fundamental tenet of our society.’”Weiner and Bartenfelder conclude, “The ERA can be a beacon of hope -- and legal power -- for the future of women.”



