Port Of San Diego's U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge Returns For Labor Day

Dimensional Art Port Of San Diego Sand Sculpture

The U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge & Dimensional Art Exposition is back for their 8th year of family fun.

No. 1 Labor Day Weekend event in U.S.” — CNN Travel, 2018

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spend your labor day weekend at San Diego’s waterfront downtown, watch the sand sculptors work, check out featured artists and their one-of-a-kind decor for home and garden at the U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge & Dimensional Art Exposition. This family-oriented festival also includes live entertainment, a Kid Zone, and over a dozen food and drink selections. This 8th annual extravaganza is a signature event of the Port of San Diego.

Every year, this event dumps over 300 tons of sand on the Broadway Pier where 12 Master Class Sculptors, seven from countries around the world and five from the United States, will be featured competing for the title and a grand prize of $60,000. Families and friends can spend their weekend not only with amazing views, but watching quality sculptures being made only from sand and water, reaching up to 15ft tall and sometimes weighing over 20,000 Ibs.

It’s not just sand, if you are an art fanatic, you will enjoy the dimensional art exposition throughout the weekend. There will be over 2,000 original pieces for you to select from, 45-48 different artists, anything from hand-made clothing to metal art and glassware. Many of the finest artists in the Southwest from as far away as New Mexico and Montana, will exhibit and sell their amazing one-of-a-kind art on the pier next to the majestic sand sculpture creations.

This year’s event theme is “Wonder” which pays tribute to the Port’s Wonderfront 2019 events that also include Wonderspaces, an art exhibit running all summer through Labor Day weekend, and the Wonderfront Music Festival, coming to the waterfront in November.

If you’ve attended last year's event, this year you can expect new features and activities to try out. An expansion to the Kid Zone has been made to include rides and new activities as well as more access for VIP ticket holders at the event including special accommodations, free beverages, Habit Burger coupon and more! They will also have new, exciting bands tributing icons such as the Beatles, Beach Boys, Journey, etc. There will also be special appearances by Elvis on Saturday and Sunday nights!

This 3-day event comes with a lot of ticket options to choose from, starting with online ticket prices (after August 10th prices will increase) of $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $8 for kids. Active duty military, police, fire and EMT with credentials will receive free admission at the gate every day, so there’s no need for them to buy online, but those who plan to accompany them should purchase tickets in advance.

You can also enjoy the event in style by becoming a V.I.P ticket holder where you’ll have admissions to as many days to watch sculptor’s work in progress as well as the following:

-- Quick admittance each time (no waiting on the Purchase Tickets line)

-- Access to a special section with a great view of the bay

-- 2 free drinks at the bar (worth up to $16)

-- Access to deluxe facilities

-- Free Habit Burger post-event coupon

-- More (to be announced).

It's recommend you purchase your tickets online and in advance here before prices increase.

Event Times: Saturday, August 31st: 10am – 8pm, Sunday, September 1st: 10am – 8pm, Monday, September 2nd: 10am – 7pm



2,000+ works of art for sale, 12+ gourmet food selections, 8 leading cover bands and of course tons and tons of sand! Now that’s a well-spent labor day weekend. A portion of proceeds from the event will go to local charities that support children’s education, including the Padres Foundation and e3 Civic High.



