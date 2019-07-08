Dr. Nathan Tenney of Desert Smiles Achieves BOTOX® Cosmetic Certification

Dr. Nathan Tenney, Dentist at Desert Smiles BOTOX for facial lines and wrinkles

BOTOX injections alleviate wrinkles and lines of the forehead, mid-face, and around the mouth to rejuvenate the face and enhance the smile

Many dentists and medical professionals provide BOTOX ... I pursued certification so my patients know they can trust me to help them achieve the best outcome.” — Dr. Nathan Tenney, Dentist at Desert Smiles

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desert Smiles Cosmetic & Restorative Dentistry announced on Monday that principal dentist Dr. Nathan Tenney recently became BOTOX-certified. This certification signals his commitment to provide comprehensive cosmetic dentistry. BOTOX® Cosmetic injections rejuvenate the face, helping women and men achieve a younger-looking appearance with fewer wrinkles and lines.

“Many dentists and medical professionals provide BOTOX, but not everyone has the same training and experience to provide exceptional results,” Dr. Tenney said. “I pursued certification so my patients know they can trust me to help them achieve the best outcome.”

Dr. Tenney pursues more than 100 hours of continuing education EACH year. In Arizona, dentists are only required to complete a total of 72 hours of continuing education every THREE years.

Best results with BOTOX Cosmetic require advanced knowledge of how the movements of muscles in the face create wrinkles. Precise BOTOX injections restrict muscle activity, reducing the presence of lines and creases. Subsequent BOTOX treatments tend to have a preventative effect, limiting the severity of wrinkles as they develop.

BOTOX is an effective wrinkle relaxer for all areas of the face. Patients throughout the Phoenix area typically pursue relief for issues such as crow’s feet at the corners of the eyes, frown lines between the eyebrows, wrinkles extending from the corners of the mouth to the jaw (“marionette lines”), and furrows in the forehead.

Cosmetics and anti-aging are becoming mainstays of multiple medical and scientific disciplines, including dentistry. Patients want to look and feel both healthy and youthful. As part of its commitment to comprehensive care, Desert Smiles is a destination for patients who want their appearance to match their good health.

By rejuvenating the face, BOTOX Cosmetic is a perfect complement to a beautiful smile. Relieving lines and wrinkles extends the overall impression made by bright, white teeth and healthy gums, resulting in a fully revitalized appearance.

Dr. Tenney was also passionate about BOTOX training because of the injectable’s use in TMJ/TMD management. BOTOX can help reduce muscle activity in those who clench and/or grind their teeth, enabling people who experience headaches and facial pain related to jaw joint issues to find relief.

ABOUT DESERT SMILES COSMETIC & RESTORATIVE DENTISTRY

Desert Smiles provides a wide range of cosmetic dentistry services, specialized treatments including dental implants and root canal therapy, and general dental care for the whole family. Dr. Nathan Tenney has completed advanced training in a wide variety of dental disciplines, enabling him to offer comprehensive options to men, women, and children of all ages. Desert Smiles is located at 18275 N. 59th Ave. Building C, Ste. 114 Glendale, AZ 85308. Dr. Tenney and his team serve patients in and around Phoenix, Scottsdale, and nearby areas of Arizona. Call (602) 978-1790 or visit https://www.desertsmiles.com/ to schedule a free consultation.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DesertSmiles

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/desertsmiles/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DesertSmilesGlendale



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.