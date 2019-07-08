NEARLY 900 AT USA MASTERS TRACK CHAMPS AT ISU, AMES, IA JULY 11-14 INCLUDE WORLD & COUNTRY'S BEST

AMES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The public and media are welcome to see many world and USA's best athletes 30-96 as they display lifetime fitness and health at ISU Cyclone Sports Complex, 1022 Welch Ave., Ames, IA 50011.The USATF Masters Outdoor Track & Field Championships are set for Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa Thursday through Sunday. Almost 900 will be competing. Participants include Olympians, world record holders, national champions - and perhaps your neighbor. There will be 37 Masters Athletes from Iowa, 16 from the Ames-Des Moines area.Iowa Masters include Kay Glynn, 66, from Hastings, IA, and Gary Patton, 73, of Rocky Rapids, IA. Glynn is a returning national champion and American record holder in the pole vault and Patton is a 2017 USATF Masters Hall of Fame inductee and current world record holder in the M70 mile in 5.29.8. All 37 Iowans entered including sixteen noted from theAmes-Des Moines area may be found at this link: https://tinyurl.com/y5bf9566 Among the stars at the meet are 116 returning (reigning) outdoor USATF National champions. 92 participants in the recent Indoor World Masters Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland, where Team USATF Masters won 62 gold medals, finishing 2nd on the medal table.Three World Masters Athletes of the Year will compete: Charles Allie, M71, Pittsburgh PA, (2018), Bob Lida, M82, Wichita, KS (2017), and Rita Hanscom, W65, San Diego, CA, (2009). In addition other world-leading athletes participating include: Derek Pye, M51, Lakewood CA; Neringa Jakstiene, W55, Memphis, TN; Carol Finsrud, W62, Lockhart, TX; former Olympian and world record holder in the triple jump Willie Banks,M63, San Diego, CA; Ralph Fruguglietti, M64, Bakersfield, CA; Quenton (Doug) Torbert, M67, Redlands, CA; Damien Leake, M68, Van Nuys, CA;Myrle Mensey, W70, St. Louis, MO; Kathy Bergen, W79, La Canada, CA; and Flo Meiler, W85, Shelburne, VT.Oldest competitors are (men) Roy Englert, 96, of Springfield, VA, and (women) Thelma Wilson, 89, of New York, NY.*Englert competes at 5000m and 800m and holds numerous World and USA indoor / outdoor records in distances from 800 meters to 1500 meters. He hopes to set a world record for 5000 meters at the meet this week*Wilson competes at 100 meter and 200 meter and has won countless races in her age group.Among other oldest competitors:·Dixon Hemphill, M94, of Fairfax Station VA,·George Roudebush, M94, of Chardon OH.·Richard Soller, M92, of North Bend OH.·Betty Stroh, W86, of Auburn CA.·Florence Meiler, W85, of Shelburne VT.·Christel Donley, W84, of Colorado Springs COFrom Iowa, the oldest woman and man:·Gary Patton, 73, world medalist distance runner and many-time USA Masters champion, followed by Michael Wiggins, 70, of Hawarden IA, who was 2018 M 65-69 USA outdoor champion in at 10000m race walk and 5000m race walk·Martha Green, 68, of Des Moines IA, competes at discus throw, hammer throw, javelin throw, shot put, and weight throwAdditional Information:Detailed schedule at: https://usatf.org/usatf/files/c9/c94eeed1-042e-4ebf-82a7-b6137042e8aa.pdf Overall meet information at: http://www.usatf.org/Events---Calendar/2019/USATF-Masters-Outdoor-Championships.aspx Frequently asked Q's, Stats and Athletes by city and state, with names and events are at: http://tinyurl.com/y2u2z39p Media: Media credential application: https://tinyurl.com/y6f7a5we **All athletes are subject to drug testing by the United States Anti-Doping AgencyNCCWMA World Masters Regional Championship (WMA):Over 500 USATF Masters Athletes are going on to compete in the North, Central America and Caribbean Regional Outdoor Championships in Toronto, Canada, July 18-21, 2019. Cheer on #TeamUSATF and follow the results on our social media accounts. More info at https://nccwma2019.com/ About USATF Masters:USA Track & Field (USATF) is the national governing body for track and field, long-distance running and race walking in the United States. USATF Masters encompasses its over-30 division whose competitors exemplify lifelong fitness and competition. Visit the USATF website for more information at www.usaft.org Social Media Links:(Source: USATF Masters Communications Committee and Robert Weiner Associates)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.