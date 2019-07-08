Daniel P Quinn

Join us at ALIADA Restaurant as we salute Sophocles, select our Summer books or simply donate for our 2019-20 season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ, USA, July 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join us at ALIADA Restaurant as we salute Sophocles on 7/12/19 in Queens.Kyrie Elaison with us on 7/12/19 at our Queens Benefit for our New Projects Fund.Tickets are $75.00 Friends or $250.00 Companies or Patrons.Checks payable to Fractured Atlas or donate online below:Olympia Dukakis: on FANGS TO RICHES:"FANGS TO RICHES offers "a great many indictments of American culture... If performed with gusto... it would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience. You're a very talented man. " Olympia Dukakis. They are available for performances individually or as a Trilogy for production in 2020-22 seasons.American Phantasmagoria on Lulu Books for 2019 with Newark, Italy and me (Lulu Books).We will be going Greek in Queens at ALIADA restaurant this Friday honoring Sophocles' ELEKTRA (photo right) and THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS. Please RSVP for our July 12 Benefit as we go Greek in Queens.This Fall walking tours focusing on Lincoln's legacy in Newark, NJ.Fall walking tours with Daniel P Quinn. A colleague recently sent me that information that June 1, 1865 was the end of the 50 day mourning period after Lincoln was killed. Lincoln campaigned in Newark which is a site we will see on our walking tours. These walking tours can now be scheduled for this Fall.Contact: sergio752-sergio@yahoo.comSummer Books from ArtsPR.Email Link https://conta.cc/2NpJpI4



