Power Marketing International Announces Fresh Approach to Creating Leads for Remodeling Contractors

Remodeling Marketing by PMI

The PMI marketing experts offers a proven industry specific lead generation system that creates high-converting leads for remodeling businesses.

Contractors are tired of getting shared leads from lead-gen companies and under-pricing their work in a race to the bottom.” — Alan Robezzoli

READING, PA, USA, July 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Marketing International, LLC, has announced the formation of a specialized marketing division, Remodeling Marketing by PMI, aimed at developing high-quality leads for contractors who offer home remodeling services. Unlike companies that offer a pay-per-lead system and share those leads among competing contractors, Remodeling Marketing by PMI develops leads that are unique to each remodeling contractor and are targeted to reflect the remodeler's preferences for job type, customer demographics and other factors.

"Contractors are tired of getting shared leads from lead-gen companies and under-pricing their work in a race to the bottom," says Alan Robezzoli, founder and President of PMI. "We've created a system that delivers high-quality remodeling leads that are NOT shared with your competitors, and that can double or even triple your sales!"

This unique system works by capturing relevant leads from social media and the search engines. According to Robezzoli, the company uses state-of-the-art technology along with their vast experience to bring in serious leads who are ready to buy.

The PMI lead generation system consists of six key components that work in tandem to develop high-quality leads:

1. Advertising and lead targeting on Facebook, Google and other important platforms.

2. A persuasive website, expertly designed to grab and hold viewers’ attention.

3. Lead engagement with immediate follow-ups, automated emails and requests for meetings.

4. Customer review outreach: an automated review request system that increases the number of reviews and results in a surge of inquiries.

5. Virtual showroom featuring photos and stock images representing available products and services.

6. Local search booster system resulting in first page Google placement.

“We’re proud of our success rate,” concludes Robezzoli. “If your remodeling business is struggling to survive, I urge you to get in touch with us. We’d be happy to talk over the problems you’re experiencing and offer you some viable solutions to boost your bottom line.”

To learn more about PMI’s unique system, visit the website at www.pmiremodelingmarketing.com.

About Remodeling Marketing by PMI

Remodeling Marketing by PMI was founded by Alan Robezzoli, an MBA Graduate of Mount St. Mary's University, a veteran digital marketer, and home remodeling enthusiast. With the goal of delighting website viewers and converting them into enthusiastic leads, the company has a proven track record that helps put remodeling businesses on exciting new growth paths.

Find them at www.pmiremodelingmarketing.com.

About Power Marketing International, LLC

Power Marketing International, LLC is a digital marketing agency specializing in web design, Internet marketing and search engine optimization. With three Pennsylvania offices, they provide local service to firms in Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and the Greater Philadelphia region, as well as remotely to the US, Canada, UK, Australia and beyond.

Find them at www.powermarketinginternational.com.





