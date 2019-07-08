Alex Morgan Free Classroom Poster Now Available

Get Caught Reading is Proud to Feature the U.S. Women’s World Cup Winner

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alex Morgan, co-captain of the 2019 World Cup winning U.S. Women's National Team, is featured on a classroom and library bulletin-board poster available free from Get Caught Reading , a program for teachers and librarians sponsored by Every Child a Reader. Posters are available now, and the free offer will run into the fall school semester.Over 40 mini-posters of beloved athletes, musicians, TV stars, authors, and animated characters are available free to every classroom and library in America. At 8 ½” by 11”, they are perfect for bulletin boards. Famous people “caught reading” include Queen Latifah, Neil Gaiman, Alicia Keys, Mayim Bialik, Laurie Hernandez, and Keira Knightly. Famous characters include Dora the Exlorer, Horton, Clifford the Dog, Yoda, and more.All are reading a classic book; Alex Morgan is reading The Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler by E.L. Konisburg.A complete listing and order form for these free posters for teachers and librarians can be found at GetCaughtReading.org. Over 50,000 posters have been distributed to date.About Get Caught ReadingLaunched in 1999 by the Association of American Publishers and now managed by Every Child a Reader, Get Caught Reading provides teachers and librarians with small posters of TV stars, famous athletes, authors, and beloved book characters reading a book for use in classrooms and libraries.About Every Child a ReaderEvery Child a Reader is a 501(c)(3) literacy charity dedicated to inspiring a lifelong love of reading in children and teens. Every Child a Reader’s national programs include Children’s Book Week (celebrating its 100th anniversary this year), the Children’s & Teen Choice Book Awards, Get Caught Reading, and the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature program (in conjunction with the Library of Congress).



