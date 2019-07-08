Minister’s Morning Launches Beautifully Organic and Modern Matcha Powder

Minister’s Morning Matcha Powder

Originating from Japan’s Shizuoka Prefecture.

The powerful health benefits of Matcha tea have been well documented. We are proud to say that our tea can produce many of the benefits of prescription medication, without the terrible side effects.” — Takeomi Uchiyama

TORRANCE, CA, USA, July 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minister’s Morning is pleased to announce the launch of their beautifully organic Matcha Powder made with a modern flare.

Matcha powder is a high quality tea powder, made from tea leaves grown in the sunny and warm climate of Shizuoka, Japan. It embodies a special flavor with a pure, mild taste and a refreshing aroma.

“Minister’s Morning Matcha Powder is the perfect addition to hot water for a warm drink, as a simple flavoring for light refreshments, or when cooking a favorite dish,” says Takeomi Uchiyama, one of Minister’s Morning’s founders. “It has many different uses due to its organic properties and mild taste.”

Matcha tea is widely considered as one of the healthiest drinks on the planet. Matcha powder has been linked with lowering rates of type two diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, reducing drowsiness, improving circulation, reducing cholesterol, and relaxing both body and mind.

What sets Minister’s Morning apart from the competition, however, is the modern flare in which they produce their Matcha powder. The company’s tea is completely organic, pesticide free, and run in a highly efficient, family run factory. Each bundle of Matcha Powder is packaged with the highest quality materials for ultimate freshness.

“Though we follow the authentic Japanese method for processing tea leaves, we’re proud to add this unique, modern twist,” says Uchiyama. “We also inspect every tea leaf during the entire process to ensure quality and flavor.”

Additionally, grown on a farm situated in the northern mountains of Hamamatsu, Japan, each tea leaf is grown on the bushes of green tea plants and kept under shade for a 3 week period before harvesting. This process dramatically increases the amount of Chlorophyll in the Matcha leaves, which, in turn, creates the beautiful green color of Matcha tea.

Currently, Minister’s Morning Matcha Powder is available on Amazon. To purchase your very own Matcha powder, please visit their Amazon page.





