NATIONAL BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE CONFERENCE CONVENES IN ATLANTA - JULY 24-27 2019

Women Empowerment Panel is the Highlight of the Conference

I am extremely proud of the power these panelists wield, of their community involvement and their unique perspectives of inclusion. I believe this is the most important panel of the conference.” — Ms. Courtney Reynolds, Chairman, NBCC

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) convenes in Atlanta, Georgia July 24-27, 2019. The theme: Economic Empowerment through Entrepreneurial Pursuits demonstrates the importance of entrepreneurship in economic parity. The conference kicks off with a reception at Hotel Indigo at the Atlanta Airport in College Park with Trav Wright and the All Stars.On July 25-26 of the conference the group meets at the Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American Culture & History. The attendees are comprised of entrepreneurs and dignitaries from the United States, Colombia, Costa Rica, France, Ghana and Senegal.A highlight of the conference is the Women Empowerment panel comprised of 8 successful women of various industries.One such panelist,Tammeisha Smith currently serves as the Owner and Chief Executive Officer of the Dunbar Center, Inc. The Dunbar Center, Inc. is a community health & wellness facility, which was selected as an anchor project for the City of Newark’s Model Neighborhood Initiative under the administration of Mayor Ras Baraka.Attorney Kimberly K. Haynes, another esteemed panelist, is among Atlanta and Baton Rouge's elite civically engaged leaders within the professional community. A graduate of Spelman College and Tulane University School of Law, Haynes is Founder and CEO of OMBI Group LLC, a premier sports and entertainment firm that specializes in the representation of sports and entertainment professionals and executives.Ms. Courtney Reynolds, Chairman of the National Black Chamber of Commerce and moderator of the Women’s Empowerment panel, says “I am extremely proud of the power these panelists wield, of their community involvement and their unique perspectives of inclusion. I believe this is the most important panel of the conference.”There are many, many panel topics including: Modern Medicine, Inclusion & Diversity, Opportunity Zones, Cannabis, Privacy, Capital Access, Ports & Trade, Artificial Intelligence, Infrastructure, Diaspora Trade, Film making and The Business of Fashion.The conference is open to everyone and registration can be completed here: http:// bit.ly/NBCC2019 . To make reservations at the Hotel Indigo – Atlanta Airport go here: http://bit.lyNBCCINDIGO



