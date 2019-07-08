Mocom’s Promotional Portable VR/3D Viewer/Glass is the Best Promotional Item for 5G Era

Custom branded VR viewer patented VR glasses Mocomtech

Mocom’s patented VR Viewer offers a unique viewing experience. Enhance your branding and impress clients with your creative marketing strategy.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A, July 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 5G communications era has dawned. The next generation technology can expand connectivity to more people and devices than ever before. Realizing the vision for 5G and meeting the requirements for a diverse set of use cases will require new ways of designing and delivering network connectivity and coverage.

Looking for a best promotional solution for 5G era? Thinking about having your own design or logo on the VR viewer, but want something nicer than VR cardboard? Look no further! Mocom provides patented portable VR viewer with high quality and they can be even customized for you.

Mocom’s portable VR viewer features specially designed custom lens, high quality plastic (ABS) material (not for one-time use and disposal), and patented technologies in USA. This amazing product can be used for educational purposes, product promotion, movie promotion, marketing, VR Concert, VR Real estate, VR cartoon, and as gifts for your friends or loved ones.

There are so many reasons to choose Mocom’s VR Glasses/Viewer. The product is a genuine, unique product protected by patents in the USA and S. Korea. To provide the best visual experience, Mocom uses a specially designed custom lens for their product. A foldable structure makes the NABI compact and easy to ship. Mocom can customize the product with your logo and design (4-color printing).

Mocom’s VR Glasses/Viewer offers a unique viewing experience for its user and each of their products are bespoke and made to order. The brand offers personalization with branding and full-color design, allowing you to create a great looking VR viewer to suit your business – which can be especially useful if it’s for commercial or advertising needs, and will certainly enhance your branding as well as impress clients with your creative marketing strategy.

For more information, please visit: http://mocomvr.com/products/portable-vr-viewer-nabi/promotioanl-vr-viewer/

Mocom VR glass "NABI"



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.