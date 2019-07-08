RESTRUCTURE AMERICA,INC. - EBOOK NOW ON AMAZON - A MUST READ FOR CANDIDATES, CAMPAIGN MANAGERS AND VOTERS

Restructure America, Inc.- Future Cover Draft

"HOW AMERICA GOT OFF THE TRACK AND HOW TO GET IT BACK ON TRACK"- RESTRUCTURE AMERICA,INC.- THE EBOOK ON AMAZON, SHOWS HOW

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, July 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Candidates and incumbents need a Business Plan, because Government is the Business of the People.Media, Journalists, Public Relations, Advertisers, TV Producers all need new ideas to hold their audiences.In a one hour read, RESTRUCTURE AMERICA, INC. provides each with innovative stories that touch American pocketbooks.Questions raised and answered include - The net assets of Americans are five times (5X) the National Debt, so why does Congress put the burden on the Middle Class who have household or student debt and have them pay all the interest?Why does half the earned income of Americans escape FICA (the Social Security tax)? The CEOs and sports stars know.What is BRICS and why are they such an economic force, leaving American businesses behind?Who wants a strong National Defense and how should those that want it pay for it, SEPARATELY?Congress must be expanded, but, how and why? The population is being driven further and further from representation.Healthcare ? Americans spend twice as much as other countries and die younger. Morbid economics.The General Fund is a huge pot where all the money goes , but, allows House Representatives in Congress to escape accountability. Congress treats the tax paying public like mushrooms, "feeds them manure and keep them in the dark".Young or senior American voters deserve a chance to improve their lifestyle, but, Congress needs to help, not hinder.RESTRUCTURE AMERICA, INC. offers the information necessary to make well thought out choices for candidates of either Democrat or Republican or Independent leanings.The book is available today in Ebook format, so it can be read on any tablet, cellphone or laptop.With the 2020 elections approaching the book is an ideal subject for book clubs, book reviews and college debates.The Amazon link is:



