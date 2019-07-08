FileZilla® Pro to add new features after recent customer survey

FileZilla Pro logo

New product’s features include support for Dark Mode for Macs, and new Site Manager capabilities

These new capabilities will greatly extend users’ file-transfer abilities and increase their productivity.” — Tim Kosse

KöLN, GERMANY, July 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FileZillaPro, the cross-platform file access and transfer software application, will offer several new features for customers in the coming months, among them support for Dark Mode in Mac computers and implementing new capabilities in FileZilla’s Site Manager feature.Addition of the new protocols comes after a second survey of FileZilla Pro customers in April 2019. After an earlier survey, FileZilla Pro added numerous cloud service protocols such as Dropbox, Google Cloud, and others. “After the first survey, we were able to respond to customers’ requests and add more protocols,” said Tim Kosse, FileZilla Founder and Team Leader. “This new survey further builds on that success. These new capabilities will greatly extend users’ file-transfer abilities and increase their productivity,” Kosse said.FileZilla Pro may soon support Dark Mode for Mac users. Dark Mode uses a darker color scheme that is easier on the eyes and prevents strain.FileZilla Pro users also will be able to take advantage of some new tools in the product’s Site Manager, the tool used to save server connections and login information to allow quick reconnection. A search ability will be added, to locate sites quicker. Users also will be able to choose multiple selections in Site Manager.Customers also requested support for unsecured WebDAV connections. Security of file sharing has always been paramount to FileZilla. “However we are adding this new feature as many users are forced to use an insecure protocol for their assigned task. A security warning informing users of the risks in unsecured connections will need to be confirmed though.” Kosse said.Later in 2019, FileZilla plans to add the following features:- sync files between a local computer and a remote server: data synchronization will be made simple and reliable.- sync settings, allowing users to sync accounts and credentials on different computers to avoid re-entering all connections’ details.- easily encrypt and decrypt files within FileZilla Pro for better security.“Our customers provided excellent feedback in the recent survey,” said Galoppini, Director of Strategy at FileZilla. “By continuing to listen to our customers, we hope these new oncoming features continue to make FileZilla Pro a first-rate tool for users.”About FileZilla ProFileZilla Pro allows system administrators, Web developers, designers, and other professional users to transfer files across all types of remote servers and computing environments. For more information about FileZilla Pro services, visit https://filezillapro.com © FileZilla. All rights reserved. FileZilla and the FileZilla logo are registered trademarks in the USA and the European Union. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



