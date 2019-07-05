SemaConnect Installs Series 6 EV Charging Stations at the Modera Parsippany Apartments

SemaConnect smart EV charging station

New electric vehicle charging stations support EV drivers in Morris County, New Jersey

Modera Parsippany is part of the growing trend in providing EV charging stations at apartments. Charging stations are no longer just an amenity, but a necessity for multifamily residents” — Joseph Inglisa, sales manager at SemaConnect

PARSIPPANY, N.J., USA, July 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, the leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations to the North American commercial and residential property market, announces the installation of two wall-mounted Series 6 EV charging stations at the new Morris County luxury apartment community, Modera Parsippany. The EV charging stations will be for the use of the community’s residents. Modera is addressing the ever-growing need for upscale housing to serve the robust workforce in Morris County, New Jersey. In addition to the new SemaConnect charging stations, Modera also offers residents amenities such as Energy Star certified appliances, community yoga studio and state of the art fitness facilities, and proximity to the Route 46 Corridor and New York City.

“SemaConnect is honored to have been selected by Mill Creek Residential for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations at Modera Parsippany,” said Joseph Inglisa, sales manager at SemaConnect. “Modera Parsippany is part of the growing trend in providing EV charging stations at apartments and condominiums. Charging stations are no longer just an amenity, but a necessity for multifamily residents.”

The SemaConnect Series 6 EV charging stations incorporate the latest in EV technology. In addition to the sleek, futuristic, compact design, the Series 6 EV charging station is also rugged and weatherproof. The EV charging stations at Modera Parsippany are linked to the SemaConnect Network, which offers smart features such as a station locator, smartphone application, live station status, and sustainability reports. The two new charging stations are operational and open to residents of the community.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.





