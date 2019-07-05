DG Contracting, LLC Explains Why Some Customers Love Metal Roofing

LIBERTY LAKE , WASHINGTON, USA, July 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DG Contracting, LLC , is a longstanding and preferred home improvement and roofing contractor servicing Spokane, Washington, and the surrounding areas. Offering all types of roofing materials and projects from full installations to repairs, DG Contracting sheds light on why many customers are drawn to metal roofing.From the neighbor down the street to the local bank, metal roofing has become very popular over the past few years and for good reasons. Aesthetically, it's growing on people. The angular lines and clean planks look modern and offer great curb appeal. It comes in a variety of colors and fits, but one of the main reasons people love metal roofs is because it's exceptionally durable and an excellent investment in the roof's longevity.Metal roofs do not crack, warp, or rot and they offer the best protection against extreme weather such as snow, hail, lightning, fire, and wind. They also do not corrode, and they have heat resistant coatings, so while they are metal, they detract heat and keep the home cooler during the summer months. Metal roofs can last for 50 plus years. In comparison to shingles or tiles, metal roofs are much more durable and cost-effective over the long run.Metal roofing supplies come in steel, aluminum, and copper. They are available in various designs such as vertical panels, tiles, shakes, shingles, and slates. Metal roofs are cost-effective, but you can expect to pay two to three times more than shingles or asphalt roofs. They are less expensive than slate and comparable to barrel tile or cedar shake.Highly regarded for their prompt, professional and reliable expertise, DG Contracting, LLC always provides excellent service to all of its customers. Integrity and honesty are at the core of DG Contracting, LLC 's business. DG Contracting does 120 plus roofs per year, which is ten roofs per month, and they view each project as if it were their own family members roof. That's why when it comes to superiority and consistency, they can't be matched.DG Contracting LLC's 5 Star Testimonials Are Numerous:"Our new roof is BEAUTIFUL! Sam and his crew are simply amazing. They are the hardest working bunch of guys we have ever met! They were on time, polite, respectful, and an exceptional group of people. And did I mention the roof!?! We could not be happier; it's only been a few days, and I can't count the compliments. One was "the best looking roof in Spokane." That's quite a testament to Sam's work! Our roof tear off and install was an excellent experience. I would definitely recommend DG Contracting and would be happy to give a reference!" — Angie H. Spokane, WA



