DG Contracting, LLC Offers a Lengthy Warranty for Their Clients

LIBERTY LAKE , WASHINGTON, USA, May 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DG Contracting, LLC, is a well-established and trusted home improvement and roofing contractor servicing Spokane, Washington, and the surrounding areas. Highly regarded for their prompt, professional, and reliable expertise, they always provide excellent service to all of their customers. Standing behind their craftsmanship, DG Contracting offers a 15-year warranty on their roofing projects.DG Contracting, LLC, has over 50 years of combined experience and the owner formed his company on a value system of customer service and integrity. He and his staff take great pride in their workmanship and the owners property. They understand that the customer is always right; that’s why they never use subcontractors for any of the work. DG Contracting does it all from start to finish.. DG Contracting does 120 plus roofs per year , which is ten roofs per month, and they view each project as if it were their own family members roof. That’s why when it comes to superiority and consistency, they can’t be matched. The company is licensed, their staff and crew have clean backgrounds and records; they have no civil judgments, their verified, offer superior trustworthy roofing for your commercial and residential needs, and they’ve won numerous awards.DG Contracting’s Customer reviews and testimonials peak volumes about their reputation. Five star ratings are the norm from their clients, like this testimonial from Carl F., “the owner is an expert roofer, creative in addressing issues and problems and diligent in performing the task at hand. I don't believe there is a roofing job that could baffle DG Contracting LLC! I think you will be impressed with how hard he and his crew work and certainly with the results they provide, highly recommended!”If you need repairs, complete roofing installations, replacements or re-roofing, they’ve got you covered! You can expect the following from DG Contracting: appraise the current condition of your roof, advise you on whether or not you need repairs or a replacement, repair your roof, replace your roof, or install a roof over your new construction.When it comes to the roof over your home or business, quality matters, no one wants to have leaks or inferior craftsmanship, that’s why trusting your roofing needs to DG Contracting, LLC is a wise choice.DG Contracting, LLC815 South McKinzieLiberty Lake, WA 99019509-209-1894DGcontractingspokane.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.