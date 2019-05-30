DG Contracting, LLC’s Equipter RB4000 Provides Elite Roofing

LIBERTY LAKE , WASHINGTON, USA, May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Equipter RB4000 is an elite machine that many other roofing companies are not willing to invest in because it’s expensive and it’s for the benefit of their clients, not themselves. The Equipter RB4000 costs $45,000, but for their clients, DG Contracting, LLC says it’s worth the investment to provide exclusive services with this innovative debris management equipment that takes the mess out of roofing.The Equipter RB4000 looks like a large dumpster, but on a 13 horsepower, Honda engine with a hydraulic lift that reaches 12 plus feet. This allows DG Contracting to place the Equipter right beneath their workspace, alleviating any mess to your yard and avoiding placing divots in your pristine lawn. Whether DG Contracting is raising heavy tools to your roof level or lowering tons of shingles toward your yard, this roofing equipment improves their efficiency and maintains a much cleaner job site.The reason DG Contracting, LLC invests in equipment like this one is because they always put their client’s needs first, all of the time. DG Contracting, LLC is the premier roofing company in the greater Liberty Lake area. With better service and an unmatched track record with client testimonials to prove their superiority, they are a well-established and trusted home improvement and roofing contractor servicing Spokane, Washington, and the surrounding areas. Highly regarded for their prompt, professional, and reliable expertise, they always provide excellent service to all of their customers.If you need repairs, complete roofing installations, replacements or re-roofing, they’ve got you covered! You can expect the following from DG Contracting:Integrity and honesty are at the core of DG Contracting, LLC’s business. The owner, has more than 20 years of experience in this industry, and every member of his team gives 100% to each of the projects they take on. DG Contracting does 120 plus roofs per year, which is ten roofs per month, and they view each project as if it were their own family members roof. That’s why when it comes to superiority and consistency, they can’t be matched.When it comes to the roof over your home or business, quality matters, no one wants to have leaks or inferior craftsmanship, that’s why trusting your roofing needs to DG Contracting, LLC is a smart choice.



