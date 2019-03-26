Roof Maintenance Tips For Long-Lasting Roofs with DG Contracting LLC

Unsure about how to protect your roof? DG Contracting LLC has the answers regarding roof maintenance.

LIBERTY LAKE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to protecting your house, your roof bears the brunt of the responsibility, keeping you safe from harsh weather and falling debris. However, when it comes to maintenance and repair, the roof is one of the most frequently forgotten about home attributes. While asphalt and other types of roof systems are designed to last upwards of 15 years, regular checks won’t hurt, and might uncover some incipient cracks that could easily turn into thousands of dollars worth of damage. With that in mind, we spoke with DG Contracting LLC and put together a list of roof maintenance tips to ensure that your roof lasts as long as possible.Inspect before you move inAccording to the guy’s at DG Contracting LLC it’s imperative that you give your entire roof a thorough inspection before moving in. If your house is more than ten or fifteen years old there is a good chance that the roof should have been inspected or repaired at some point. Get a ladder and give the roof a quick look over to check if any shingles are cracked or missing. If you find anything damage, speak to your homeowner’s association or repair it yourself to ensure that it doesn’t create greater problems down the line.Trim the treesTrees are one of the greatest potential hazards which can threaten a roof. According to DG Contracting LLC, it’s vital that you trim any and all trees which are hanging over the roof of your house. Not acting on this means that every branch that currently hangs over your roof is an accident waiting to happen. All it takes is a storm or even a strong breeze and that innocuous branch will turn into a massive weight which will come crashing through your ceiling.Always unclog your guttersCleaning out the gutters is no one’s idea of a glorious job, but according to DG Contracting LLC it’s one that needs to be done fairly regularly - at least once a year. If your gutters remain clogged, there’s a high possibility that when it rains, water will seep into the roof and ceiling, creating water stains.Consult a quality roofing companyIf in doubt, always consult a professional company that has a thorough understanding of roofing and maintenance. DG Contracting LLC is a business that operates on values of quality, service, and integrity. With over 50 years combined roofing and construction experience, they’re one of the most reliable and trustworthy companies when it comes to consultation and practical projects.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.