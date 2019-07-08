Mente Group Expands and Saves Clients Money on Way to 10th Anniversary

Brian Proctor, Founder, President, CEO of Mente Group

Diversifies Beyond Aircraft Transactions

Over these past 10 years, we have been privileged to serve a strong field of clients who have been able to take advantage of excellent counsel in managing their aviation assets and activities.” — Brian Proctor, Mente Group

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mente Group is celebrating its10th anniversary this month following a decade of national and international growth in the aircraft transaction industry and transformation into a leading full-service aviation consulting firm. Since its founding in Dallas by President and CEO Brian Proctor in 2009, the company has successfully handled more than $3.5 billion in aircraft transactions, saving customers more than $200 million."We have attracted the very best aircraft transaction experts and recruited excellent professionals to lead our consulting practices in asset advisory services, aircraft completion management, strategic, operational and technical consulting, and talent management, in addition to executing precise aircraft deals," Proctor said. "Over these past 10 years, we have been privileged to serve a strong field of clients who have been able to take advantage of excellent counsel in managing their aviation assets and activities."During the first 10 years of the company's existence it has expanded its offices beyond Dallas to include industry experts in Boston, Chicago, Denver, New York, Portland, San Francisco, Scottsdale, and Europe. In addition, it has doubled its Dallas headquarters office space with a recent move to North Dallas' HALL Park in Frisco, Texas.The company's professionals have performed 150 flight operation audits, handled more than $10.5 billion in aircraft transactions, compiled more than 60 years of aviation experience, and executed more than 500 business jet deliveries. Mente has developed proprietary algorithms and advanced modeling capabilities involving millions of complex data points along with the aviation management expertise to provide superior customer solutions.The company offers completion management services to include interior outfitting oversight and new business aircraft delivery. Mente serves large corporations, growth companies and private individuals worldwide. For more info see www.mentegroup.com Mente Group partners with many of the world's largest corporations, prominent entrepreneurs, growth companies, and private individuals, including Andor Capital, Bank of Texas, BNSF Railway, Capital One, Delhaize Group, Entergy, Food Lion, JPMorgan Chase, LG, MassMutual Financial Group, Medical Properties Trust, MetLife, Northpark Management, Inc., Quexco, Inc., Raytheon, Sprint, Stanley Black & Decker, Summit Alliance, and Williams-Sonoma.Mente Group is a member of Air Charter Safety Foundation, International Business Aviation Council (IS-BAO), International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), and the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA). It is an IADA-accredited aircraft dealer.



