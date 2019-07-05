Luxury Hotel Club offers Upgrades and Special Benefits to Members

Privateupgrades.com Privateupgrades

Membership provides the ultimate way to receive prestigious VIP status in luxury hotels.

ST. GALLEN, SWITZERLAND, July 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel benefits club, Privateupgrades, is pleased to announce it is offering now over 2000 hotels of the best hotels worldwide.

Based in Switzerland, Privateupgrades has been in the luxury hotel business for the past 20 years. It provides exclusive travel benefits and perks to members when they book hotel stays through their website or with their dedicated personal Travel Designers.

Partnering with over 2000 luxury hotels around the world, Privateupgrades enables members to create hotel bookings for the same price listed on any hotel’s website. What distinguishes the company from the competition, is that for every booking a member makes, they are able to receive a host of unique benefits to ensure the most luxurious stay possible.

Privateupgrades provides members with a wide variety of travel perks. Such as, upgrades, free breakfast, 100 USD hotel credit, free nights, free airport transfers, and free Wi-Fi are just some of the benefits members can take advantage of. Additionally, members may also receive free massages, room discounts, and even free room upgrades at no additional cost.

Privateupgrades is the ultimate travel membership club for individuals or families who appreciate 5-star hotels and VIP treatment.

“We have selected the top 2000 hotels around the globe to ensure our members receive the ultimate in exclusive VIP treatment,” says Guido Graf, manager of Privateupgrades. “All of our members indicate that hotel employees, from Bellboys to the General Managers, go above and beyond to ensure extraordinary experiences and that they are feeling a significant difference when booking with us. This is truly what differentiates us from other travel booking sites.”

In addition to providing members with exceptional travel upgrades, the company also has a hand-selected team of exclusive Travel Designers, taking care of every detail of members travel plans. These Travel Designers are able to assist members, handle special requests, restaurant bookings, spa reservations, and have tips for exploring every destination. Unlike online booking engines, Privateupgrades has a dedicated team working directly with members to ensure their expectations are exceeded on every single hotel stay.

Currently, Privateupgrades is offering free membership to world travelers who love the 5-star experience and are interested in receiving incredible travel perks. To begin the registration process, viewers are invited to register on their website.

For more information about Privateupgrades, please visit http://www.privateupgrades.com.





