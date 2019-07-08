Mayar Capital Becomes United Nations-Supported PRI Signatory

Mayar Capital has announced that it has become a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

Mayar Capital has announced that it has become a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), joining the leading international network of institutional investors committed to including environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in their investment decision making.Eight years ago, Mayar Capital was established with a set of founding principles that include an ethical approach to global equity investing. By adding the Mayar name to the over 2,000 signatories who have agreed to put into practice the PRI's six principles for responsible investing, Mayar has cemented its responsible investing credentials.Managing Director, Abdulaziz Alnaim commented: "We believe that an ethical-owner approach is essential for generating long-term returns. Our assessment of the sustainability of a business and its intrinsic value are indivisible. By thinking like business owners, we will only invest in companies consistent with both our ethical and investing values. We are delighted to reaffirm Mayar's pledge to be responsible investors by becoming a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment.""We are delighted to welcome Mayar Capital to the PRI," said CEO Fiona Reynolds, "and applaud their commitment to the importance of sustainable investment practices. We look forward to working with them in the coming months."The PRI was formed in 2005 when then-UN Secretary General Kofi Annan asked a group of the world's largest institutional investors to help draft the Principles for Responsible Investment. The 20 people in the investor group — drawn from institutions in 12 countries — were supported by an additional 70 investment, governmental, social and environmental experts and the PRI was launched in April 2006 at the New York Stock Exchange.The Principles for Responsible Investment, voluntary and aspirational, aim to improve understanding of the implications of sustainable investing and support signatories to incorporate ESG issues into their decision making and ownership practices.The six key principles are:Principle 1: We will incorporate ESG issues into investment analysis and decision-making processes.Principle 2: We will be active owners and incorporate ESG issues into our ownership policies and practices.Principle 3: We will seek appropriate disclosure on ESG issues by the entities in which we invest.Principle 4: We will promote acceptance and implementation of the Principles within the investment industry.Principle 5: We will work together to enhance our effectiveness in implementing the Principles.Principle 6: We will each report on our activities and progress towards implementing the Principles.ABOUT MAYAR CAPITALMayar Capital aims to generate excess returns over the long term by applying a disciplined value investing strategy across global securities markets. Mayar Capital, its subsidiaries and affiliates, provide investment advisory and asset management services to institutions, family offices, and high net-worth individuals globally.This communication has been prepared by Mayar Capital Advisors Limited which is an Appointed Representative of Privium Fund Management (UK) Limited ("Privium"). Privium is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") in the United Kingdom. The investment services of Mayar are only available to professional clients and eligible counterparties for the purposes of the FCA's rules. They are not available to retail clients. Past performance is not a guide to future performance and any capital invested is at risk.



