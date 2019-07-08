Dr. Philmore Blake Listed as Best Doctor for Urology

Philmore A. Blake, MD, FACS, FICS

Lake Jackson, Texas Doctor Selected to the "America's Best Physicians" 2019 Directory

Dr. Philmore Blake Selected as Best Doctor for Urology” — TodaysBestPhysicians.com

LAKE JACKSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lake Jackson, Texas doctor , Philmore Blake , MD, FACS, FICS, has been selected to the "America's Best Physicians" registry for 2019. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.Dr. Blake practices Urology at 188 Abner Jackson Pkwy in Lake Jackson serving patients in Angleton, Clute, West Columbia, Freeport, Brazoria, Lake Jackson, Oystercreek, Jones Creek, Rosharon, Danbury & Pearland.Services include: Treatment for male and female urological problems and male reproductive problems such as kidney stone, hematuria, enlarge prostate, urinary incontinence, urinary track infections & erectile dysfunction.Dr. Blake graduated from Princeton University in New Jersey and received his Medical Degree (M.D.) from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore. He completed General Surgery and Urology residencies at the University of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami VA and Cedars Hospital.Dr. Blake is board certified in Urology and is a Diplomate of the American Board of Urology. He is a fellow of both the American College of Surgeons and International College of Surgeons. He is is currently a Texas State Medical Board Reviewer.During his 20 years in practice, Dr. Blake has won numerous awards. He has been recognized by “Americas Top Physicians” and “Americas Top Surgeons”. He received the Top Urologist Award, has been featured in Cambridge Who's Who, and was an Academic Scholar for National Medical Fellowship while in medical school. He received the First Place Award for his Urology Research Project. Along with his many accomplishments, he is also an ex-sprint triathlete.Dr. Blake is a member of the American Association of Clinical Urologists, Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons, Southeast Urologic Society, American Medical Association, Texas Medical Association, and the Brazoria County Medical Association. He speaks both English and Spanish.For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestPhysicians.com or contact Dr. Philmore Blake, MD, FACS, FICS directly at 979-297-9488 or lakejacksonurology.com.The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Doctors were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Doctors that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Physicians" directory.



